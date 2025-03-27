Submit Release
Rainbow trout stocking schedule for April 2025 in the Magic Valley Region

Hatchery personnel from Fish and Game’s Magic Valley Region will be stocking approximately 62,325 10-12” catchable-sized rainbow trout in April. All stocking dates and numbers of fish are approximate.

Stocking of all waters is tentative and dependent on river/lake/pond conditions (angler safety concerns); dates may change due to weather or staffing constraints.

