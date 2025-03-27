Weekend Work to Close Ramp in Rutherford County

Nashville, Tenn. - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) will close the Jefferson Pike (State Route 266) on-ramp to Interstate 840 in Rutherford County.

Starting Friday, March 28, at 8 p.m., crews with Civil Constructors will conduct a full ramp closure of the SR-266 / Jefferson Pike on-ramp to I-840 westbound. This closure will be in effect until 5 a.m. on Monday. A detour will be in place. The closure is necessary to remove old concrete, re-pour, and cure new concrete on the ramp. Next weekend, similar work will be done with a ramp closure occurring in the opposite direction (SR-266 / Jefferson Pike on-ramp to I-840 eastbound).

This work is part of TDOT’s Jefferson Pike improvement project that began in February 2021. The project stretches from State Route 102 (Nissan Drive) to east of Interstate 840 and consists of various safety improvements, including roadway widening, for approximately 3.9 miles. TDOT anticipates all lanes will be open to traffic by late May/early June.

As always, drivers are reminded to slow down, allow for extra time for travel, and move over when traveling through a work zone. The Move Over Law was passed in 2006. The penalty for violating the law in Tennessee can be up to 30 days in jail and a maximum fine of up to $500.

Motorists can alert TDOT to potholes by calling the TDOTFIX Hotline at 833-TDOTFIX or using this online form: TDOT Maintenance Request. The TDOT SmartWay Map (https://smartway.tn.gov) provides the latest construction activity traffic updates. Travelers can also call 511 for travel information.



