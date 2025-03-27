Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,561 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 405,638 in the last 365 days.

State Route 36 Fully Reopens for the First Time Since Hurricane Helene

Thursday, March 27, 2025 | 03:13pm

Progress continues to be made on rebuilding Tennessee’s roads and bridges after Hurricane Helene. On Tuesday, March 25, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reopened State Route 36 in Unicoi County.

Over the last few months, a 6.4-mile section of State Route 36 has been closed to through traffic between State Route 352 and the TN/NC state line. Twelve individual sites throughout the corridor were repaired, including guardrail installation, construction of rock buttresses, and soil nail walls.   

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated interstates and state routes in East Tennessee. Of the 49 sections of state/local routes initially closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, 44 of those have now reopened.

Motorists are advised to use caution on this roadway as maintenance work continues, and workers may be present. Summers-Taylor, Inc., is the contractor for this project.

For more information on Hurricane Helene Recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane-helene-recovery.html.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

State Route 36 Fully Reopens for the First Time Since Hurricane Helene

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more