State Route 36 Fully Reopens for the First Time Since Hurricane Helene

Progress continues to be made on rebuilding Tennessee’s roads and bridges after Hurricane Helene. On Tuesday, March 25, the Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) reopened State Route 36 in Unicoi County.

Over the last few months, a 6.4-mile section of State Route 36 has been closed to through traffic between State Route 352 and the TN/NC state line. Twelve individual sites throughout the corridor were repaired, including guardrail installation, construction of rock buttresses, and soil nail walls.

In September 2024, Hurricane Helene devastated interstates and state routes in East Tennessee. Of the 49 sections of state/local routes initially closed due to the damage caused by Hurricane Helene, 44 of those have now reopened.

Motorists are advised to use caution on this roadway as maintenance work continues, and workers may be present. Summers-Taylor, Inc., is the contractor for this project.

For more information on Hurricane Helene Recovery efforts, please visit: https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/projects-region-1/hurricane-helene-recovery.html.