Wellness Visions Expands to New 48-Unit Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) in SF East Bay Area

Wellness Visions Grand Opening guests (l to r): Awny Rael Lac; Speaker Darylle Virginia Dennis, Nikko Mortenson, Cyndee Thiara, Wellness Founder Dr. Jennie Hsu, EESystem Director of Communications Anna Naturalista, WV Manager Malini Kraemer, WV Assistant Joan Bituen.

Center Launches On-site Health Procedure “SONG Laser” Promoting Health and Longevity

If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” — Nikola Tesla

RICHMOND, CA, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Wellness Visions Center in Richmond, CA, recently held a Grand Opening to announce its new 48-unit Energy Enhancement System ( EESystem )—a breakthrough technology in scalar light therapy and the first 48-unit in the San Francisco East Bay area!Close to 150 attendees joined the Grand Opening, held on March 22-23, 2025, which featured a Quantum Freedom talk & book signing by Darylle Virginia Dennis, author of ‘Quantum Living: Moving at the Speed of Life’, a Solfeggio Sound Healing with High-Frequencies Healer Cyndee Thiara, and the presentations: Science and Power of EESystem, Quantum Coherence Healing & Meditation, and Ascension Update with the EESystem, closing with a festive Spring Equinox Community Celebration with music by the Jai Josefs Quartet. Ticket fee donations support the Wellness Visions Scholarship Fund to provide low-cost or free EESystem sessions to those in need.At the Grand Opening, Wellness Visions Founder Dr. Jennie Hsu, MD, announced a new EESystem clinical study, Quantum Wellness Transformation 2, to study how 100 hours in the new 48-unit EESystem can help individuals make quantum shifts in their health and wellness. Her first clinical study, "Quantum Wellness Transformation Study," showed DNA evidence of age reversal of 3.44 years in participants in 52 hours of the prior 24-unit with improvements in biometric, metabolic testing, and quality of life. Dr. Hsu presented her results at the recent Longevity Fest 2024, organized by the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine (A4M) , on December 13-15, 2024, in Las Vegas, NV."I’m excited to bring the 48-unit EESystem to the SF East Bay community, which has 4-10x the power of our original 24-unit. This upgrade will improve the potential for increasing your energy, healing your body, and making quantum shifts in consciousness," says Dr. Hsu.The EESystem, invented by Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, PhD, DNM, DCSJl, holistic doctor and healer and integrative bio-physicist, uses custom-installed computers to generate morphogenic energy fields that can promote healing. The multiple bioactive life-enhancing energy fields, including scalar waves, can allow for cell regeneration, improve immune function, relieve pain, detoxify the body, elevate moods, and assist in balancing the right and left hemispheres of the brain to increase energy levels. The EESystem has been installed throughout the U.S. and globally in 750 centers and has been recognized at dozens of medical, scientific, and professional international conferences. It is used by individuals, doctors, therapists, and meditation and wellness centers to improve human development and psychological well-being.Dr. Jennie Hsu also announced the launch of a new on-site health procedure in longevity and cellular rejuvenation known as “SONG” Laser, invented by Dr. Todd Ovokaitys, and the clinical studies conducted at the center. This procedure will magnify and synergize with the EESystem to promote health, healing, and longevity. Dr. Ovokaitys is a pioneer in revolutionizing regenerative medicine. His technology redefines how stem cells are being used to rejuvenate tissue, treat chronic conditions, and enhance overall health outcomes.About Dr. Jennie HsuWellness Visions Founder Dr. Jennie Hsu’s mission is to empower people to heal through education, coaching, science & technology, and community. She holds an MD from UC San Francisco and received board certification in internal medicine, obesity, and lifestyle medicine. She is a Former Associate Professor of Medicine at the University of Illinois Chicago, a Neurolinguistic Programming (NLP) Master Practitioner and Trainer, a Master Life Coach, a Certified Health and Wellness Coach, a Hypnotherapist, and a Huna Energy Healer. As a transformational health and wellness life coach, she helps guide people to create new visions of their health and life, release negative emotions and thoughts, and to integrate into their higher selves through the Quantum Time Technique, going from present to past lives and ancestral trauma to heal the root cause of health conditions in a holistic way.Wellness Visions provides a holistic approach to health and wellness using science-based strategies, education, and coaching to obtain a healthier, sustainable, and better quality of life. Services include lifestyle medicine consultations, transformational health & wellness coaching, energy healing, Emotion Code, and Divine Divination services. Community events include free Stargate experience meditations, community service days (50% off sessions) for veterans, teachers, frontline, and healthcare workers, Quantum Coherence Healing, Solfeggio sound healing, etc. For inquiries, call 510-660-5282.

