Ethéra Introduces A New Era Of Well-Being In Greece: The Energy Enhancement System–A Revolutionary Wellness Technology

The First and Only Energy Enhancement System (EESystem) Centers in Greece are Now Open in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete

If you want to find the secrets of the universe, think in terms of energy, frequency and vibration.” — Nikola Tesla

ATHENS, GREECE, September 25, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ethéra wellness brand announces the opening of its three quantum healing centers in Greece featuring the state-of-the-art Energy Enhancement System ( EESystem ), a revolutionary wellness technology invented and founded by Researcher, Scientist Dr. Sandra Rose Michael, inspired by Tesla’s groundbreaking research. The centers are located in Athens, Thessaloniki, and Chania, Crete.Ethéra offers an immersive experience where ancient wisdom meets cutting-edge technology. The centers are designed to foster relaxation, healing, and rejuvenation. Each space features recliners in an aesthetic space with a calibrated 12-Unit EESystem emitting bio-scalar energy fields and bio-photonic light frequencies, generating an optimal environment for the body to heal and recharge. This unique combination can allow for physical and emotional healing, balanced energy, and mental clarity.Behind Ethéra’s vision is Greek-Canadian-born Donna Poulidis, a Master Transformational LifeCoach, Visionary Entrepreneur, Rapid Transformational Therapist, Yogi and Meditation Facilitator whose life mission is to bring access to this technology to all Greek citizens so they can experience the power of energy healing and obtain optimal health.Earlier this month, Poulidis welcomed EESystem Inventor, Founder Dr. Sandra Rose Michael to Greece for a tour of the centers and to speak about the EESystem, and the miraculous healing stories. The tour kicked-off in Chania, where Dr. Michael led a Huna Kane transformational retreat, an ancient Hawaiian healing method, with Ethéra Crete co-founders Donna Poulidis and Vivian Karavanou. In Athens and Thessaloniki, Dr. Nikos Chatzibalassis was invited to discuss his research on the human biofield.Donna Poulidis comments “It was a great honor for me to welcome and host Dr. Sandra Rose Michael in Greece at each of our brand new Ethéra centers for the very first time. Dr. Michael graciously shared her personal journey towards the creation of the EESystem and the benefits of this technology as a component of a longevity protocol. We look forward to having her back in the near future.”Dr. Sandra Rose Michael adds “It was a monumental experience for me being in Greece to visit and speak at the Ethéra centers. Greece is a magical country and now its people will get to experience all the health benefits of the EESystem for the first time. I feel blessed that I'm able to share this technology with the world, and to heal the world one person at a time.”Poulidis was inspired by the transformative power of the EESystem from her own healing journey. She first experienced the EESystem when she visited a center in Sweden almost two years ago, when she was having intense bouts of pain from an ovarian cyst of 6.5 cm, at pre-surgery stage. She opted to give this technology a try. After an initial six-hour session, she felt immediate relief. “The cyst melted away. I could feel it leaving my body.” Poulidis returned the next day full of energy, for another session. This life-changing experience was her calling to bring this technology to Greece.The EESystem is precisely aligned to create a quantum bio-photonic field of life-enhancing frequencies that bathe you in pure light energy. Many people find this to be calming, reassuring, and stress-relieving based on thousands of testimonials. The body responds to the field with its innate wisdom, allowing recalibration to homeostasis. Scalar waves have always existed. They are well-known in astrophysics, geology, and hydrodynamics.Ethéra also offers a wide range of transformative wellness services at each location such as Sunlighten Infrared Sauna (first-time in Greece), Floatation Pod, Rapid Transformational Therapy, Mindfulness and Meditation, Acupuncture, Cupping, Homeopathy, Naturopathy, Transformational Life Coaching, Holistic Healing and Integrative Wellness, welcoming in a new era of well-being for the public of all ages.Be the first to experience this revolutionary wellness technology. For more information about the Ethéra centers, EESystem research and testimonials, overnight stays, promotions and events, visit www.etherawellness.com About the Energy Enhancement System (EESystem)The EESystem is a light therapy that blends science and an integrative health approach through bio-active life-enhancing energy fields, including scalar wave frequencies providing an optimal environment for regeneration, optimization, and longevity. The technology uses custom-installed computers to generate bio-scalar waves and morphogenic energy fields that can promote healing, and act as a charger for the body replenishing energy reserves and optimizing biological functions. The EESystem has been recognized at dozens of medical, scientific, and professional conferences around the world, and is installed throughout the U.S. and globally. www.eesystem.com About Dr. Sandra Rose MichaelDr. Sandra Rose Michael is the inventor and founder of the EESystem, a Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, PhD, Research Fellow, and Applied Integrative Biophysics Professor. With a background in natural healthcare and a passion for innovative solutions, Dr. Michael has dedicated 40 years of her life to developing technologies that support health and vitality. The EESystem has earned her numerous international awards and global recognition.About EthéraFounded in 2024, Ethéra believes in the power of energy and the body’s ability to heal itself. Its mission is to put healing back into your hands through the power of community, ancient wisdom, nature, and modern technology with a focus on wellness modalities that enhance vitality and increase lifespan. It is the first and only company to bring the EESystem to Greece, and offers a wide range of transformative wellness services. Ethéra is part of the UNIFYD Healing global network in direct collaboration with the EESystem. www.etherawellness.com About Ethéra Founder & CEO Donna PoulidisDonna Poulidis is a Greek-Canadian Master Transformational Life Coach, a Visionary Entrepreneur, Rapid Transformational Therapist, Yogi and Meditation Facilitator. She is also known by her Sanskrit name, PranaLakshmi, which means life force, energy, and power of the Divine Mother. She is the founder of Ethéra, a new concept in giving people the tools for holistic and integrative healing and she believes that self-healing is the method and the means of the future.

