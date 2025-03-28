Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve: Fostering Mindfulness, Inner Reflection, and Rejuvenation in Bali

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, in Bali, Indonesia achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, a globally recognized standard for sustainable tourism.

This certification serves as a testament to the dedication of our team in adopting sustainable practices that reduce our environmental footprint and enhance the well-being of the local community.” — Desy Setiawati, Hotel Manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve , in Bali, Indonesia has achieved its inaugural Green Globe certification, a globally recognized standard for sustainable tourism and corporate responsibility. This achievement validates Mandapa’s accomplishments in sustainability and responsible luxury hospitality. The tranquil resort, located in the town of Ubud where lush jungle meets the Ayung River, seamlessly integrates eco-conscious practices into every aspect of its operations to preserve the beauty of the local environment and support the local community.Upon receiving Green Globe certification, Desy Setiawati, Hotel Manager of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, remarked, “We are extremely proud to announce that Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, has achieved its first Green Globe certification in 2024. As a sanctuary nestled in the heart of Ubud, Bali, we have always believed that preserving the beauty and harmony of our natural surroundings is integral to offering an authentic and meaningful experience for our guests. This certification serves as a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team in adopting sustainable practices that not only reduce our environmental footprint but also enhance the well-being of the local community. From sustainable resource management and waste reduction initiatives to the promotion of local culture through community engagement, every step we take is aimed at creating a positive impact on both the environment and the people we serve. At Mandapa, we will continue to explore new ways to innovate, collaborate, and lead by example in creating a more sustainable future for hospitality.”Community engagement and environmental preservation remain at the core of Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve’s mission. Mandapa supports Balinese artisans, hires locally, and incorporates Balinese traditions into its wellness and dining experiences. The resort encourages visitors to mindfully engage with the environment and embrace sustainable living, through immersive guest programs such as their 'Disconnect to Reconnect' wellness program. During the 'Disconnect to Reconnect' wellness program, the resort invites guests to detach from their routines and pressures of modern life and immerse themselves in a curated selection of 20 activities aimed at fostering mindfulness, inner reflection, and rejuvenation.The resort’s dedication to community engagement is also evident in its partnerships with local villages to promote sustainable farming practices, as well as its educational programs designed to instill environmental awareness in local schoolchildren. These initiatives foster a deep connection between Mandapa and the surrounding community, creating a shared commitment to environmental stewardship.Further demonstrating its commitment to sustainability, Mandapa actively minimizes its ecological footprint by conserving water, reducing waste, and using renewable energy. To decrease reliance on external water sources, the resort has introduced an advanced irrigation system and an on-site water treatment facility. Additionally, the resort reduces waste through the use of recycling programs and composting.Mandapa’s Green Team plays a crucial role in driving its eco-friendly operations, ensuring the continuous improvement of sustainable practices across the resort. Their efforts include the optimization of energy consumption through LED lighting and smart temperature control systems. The resort also prioritizes locally sourced and organic ingredients in its culinary offerings, reducing its carbon footprint while supporting local farmers and producers.Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, continues to lead by example in the world of luxury eco-tourism, proving that sustainability not only preserves the natural environment but also enriches guest experiences with authenticity and purpose. Green Globe Certification verifies the resort’s commitment to environmental responsibility, resource conservation, and community involvement. Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, exemplifies the harmony between responsible tourism and refined hospitality, creating a meaningful experience rooted in sustainability and cultural appreciation.About Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveMandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve is a sanctuary located in Bali's cultural and spiritual heart of Ubud where the lush jungle meets the Ayung River. Mandapa is an exclusive journey inside an indigenous Balinese village, providing a sensory journey to wellness and nature. Mandapa offers 35 suites, 25 private pool villas, five unique dining concepts, including exclusive dining beyond experiences within the Reserve, and a restorative Spa and fitness center. Designed as a sanctuary to relax one's mind, body, and soul, Mandapa offers individually tailored spiritual, wellness, and health programs as well as activities to suit travelers of all ages, such as Mandapa Camp, along with the personalized attention of a dedicated Patih or butler. For more information about Mandapa, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve and its sustainability initiatives, please visit Mandapareserve.comAbout Green Globe CertificationGreen Globe Certification is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe Certification is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO). For information, please visit www.greenglobe.com For more information, please contact:Desy SetiawatiHotel ManagerMandapa, a Ritz-Carlton ReserveJalan Kedewatan, Banjar Kedewatan,Ubud – 80571 Gianyar, Bali, IndonesiaP: +62 361-4792-777F: +62 361-4792-666M:+62 811-3821-0191desy.setiawati@ritzcarlton.com

