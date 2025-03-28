Gray, Gray, & Gray Named to Boston Business Journal Fast50 List

It's a tremendous honor to be named to the Fast50. It underscores our dedication to supporting our clients' success as an entrepreneurial business partner.” — James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP

CANTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Boston Business Journal has named Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, an accounting and business consulting firm based in Canton, MA, to its 2025 Fast 50 list, which represents the 50 fastest-growing private companies in Massachusetts. The BBJ Fast 50 list was selected and ranked based on total revenue growth from 2021 to 2024 as analyzed by the Business Journal's research department.

"It's a tremendous honor to be named to the Fast50,” said James DeLeo, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “It underscores our dedication to supporting our clients' success as an entrepreneurial business partner by delivering ‘The Power of More’ through robust financial solutions and strategic insights that fuel their growth. We are excited to continue partnering with our clients as their trusted advisor as they scale and expand their businesses."

A Fast50 Awards reception will be held on Tuesday, May 13th at Big Night Live, 110 Causeway St, Boston, MA 02114, from 5:30pm–8:30pm.

Gray, Gray & Gray is celebrating its 80th anniversary in 2025, and is ranked among the country’s Top 200 accounting firms by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm serves clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.

