DEP Awards Over $9 Million to Improve Water Quality and Ecosystems in the Florida Keys

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: March 27, 2025 TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The Florida Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has awarded an additional $9.3 million through the Florida Keys Area of Critical State Concern Grant Program to support seven projects that will improve water quality, restore natural resources and enhance environmental resilience. These investments will help Florida Keys communities tackle wastewater management, stormwater treatment and canal restoration projects to protect the region’s renowned marine ecosystem. “The Florida Keys are a national treasure, home to one of the most unique and ecologically significant marine environments in the world,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “With a local economy built on the health of these waters, protecting this area is not just an environmental priority, it’s an economic and cultural necessity.” The selected projects protect, restore or enhance nearshore water quality and fisheries and are estimated to address approximately 10,000 pounds of Total Nitrogen and 6,000 pounds of Total Phosphorous annually. Projects include: $1.2 million for the Key Largo Wastewater Treatment Plant Upgrades to enhance capacity during large flow events and improve treatment efficiency. $1.5 million for the Marathon Service Area 3 Wastewater Treatment Facility Expansion Project to increase treatment capacity by 66% ensuring wastewater receives proper treatment. $1.3 million to Monroe County for its canal restoration efforts to enhance water quality and restore aquatic ecosystems in the canal and nearshore waters. Designated as an Area of Critical State Concern, the Florida Keys support approximately 80,000 residents and attract millions of visitors each year. The region's economy relies heavily on its waters, with 60% of economic activity driven by marine industries such as fishing, boating, diving and wildlife tourism. Since 2019, Florida has provided $80 million in grant funding through the Florida Keys Area of Critical State Concern Grant Program to support projects resulting in significant reductions in nutrient pollution and bolstering environmental resilience. ###

