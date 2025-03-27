Gov. Henry McMaster, State Officials to Hold Media Briefing on the Table Rock Complex Fire

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster will hold a media briefing with state emergency management officials to update the public on the state's response to the Table Rock Complex Fire tomorrow, Friday, March 28, at 11:15 AM.

WHO: Gov. McMaster, state emergency management officials

WHAT: Media briefing

WHEN: Tomorrow, Friday, March 28 at 11:15 AM

WHERE: The Gaines Lodge, 233 Table Rock State Park Road, Pickens, S.C.

NOTE: SCETV will provide live stream coverage, which will be available on their website.

