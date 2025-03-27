Blue Oasis Veterinary Clinic Featured in PBS Documentary "The Cost of Caring" Dr. Noël Lucas of Blue Oasis Pet Hospital Spotlights Mental Health Challenges in Award-Winning PBS Documentary

Dr. Noël Lucas of Blue Oasis Pet Hospital Spotlights Mental Health Challenges in Award-Winning PBS Documentary.

We feel like failures when we can't make that pet owner happy, or the outcome was not what we expected it to be. And then we're just guilt-ridden about not being able to do it all perfectly.” — Dr. Noël Lucas of Blue Oasis Pet Hospital

MOUNT JULIET, TN, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- GeniusVets is proud to celebrate the contributions of Dr. Noël Lucas, DVM, and the Blue Oasis Pet Hospital team to the 2024 PBS documentary “The Cost of Caring.” “The Cost of Caring,” directed by documentary filmmakers and professors at Middle Tennessee State University, Marie and Frank Barnas, takes an honest and unfiltered look at the state of mental health in the veterinary industry. Dr. Lucas was one of the veterinary professionals featured in the documentary, sharing her observations and first-hand experiences as a practicing veterinarian and owner of Blue Oasis Pet Hospital.The documentary has garnered critical acclaim and industry recognition for its unfiltered portrayal of the mental health crisis affecting veterinary professionals. "Whether you play an active role on a veterinary team, support veterinary teams, or are a pet owner, this is a must watch. We must lean in to supporting each other so that we can all continue to appreciate the many joys," one viewer claimed in an online review.The veterinary profession is a physically, mentally, and emotionally demanding career. With an estimated ratio of one veterinarian per 1,500 pets in the United States, veterinarians and clinic staff deal with difficult and taxing situations every day – ranging from euthanizing beloved pets to managing unrealistic expectations and feedback from pet owners and clients. A 2019 study conducted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the American Veterinary Medical Association (AVMA) indicated that veterinarians were more likely to die by suicide as compared to the general U.S. population, with female veterinarians 3.5 times more likely, and male veterinarians 2.1 times more likely to take their own lives than the average. Dr. Lucas and her team at Blue Oasis Pet Hospital are driven by excellence in everything they do. From how they care for pets to how they interact with both clients and colleagues, the Blue Oasis team is always striving to set the standard for quality veterinary care. Despite the exceptional culture Dr. Lucas has built within her practice, she understands that her team isn’t immune to the pressures associated with the veterinary profession and dedicates extra effort to ensure the emotional and physical well-being of her staff.“We want to do everything perfectly, and we expect that from everyone around us, which makes it really hard on the team sometimes,” Dr. Lucas said in the documentary. “We feel like failures when we can't make that pet owner happy, or the outcome was not what we expected it to be. And then we're just guilt-ridden about not being able to do it all perfectly.”Dr. Michele Drake, Chief Veterinary Officer at GeniusVets and author of “Veterinary Leadership: A Practical Guide for Practice Owners and Managers,” emphasizes that addressing mental health challenges requires prioritizing team wellness and cohesion. The general lack of awareness around wellness not only impacts individual mental health, but also affects the functionality and morale of veterinary practices,” Dr. Drake states. “Emphasizing wellness can transform a veterinary hospital from a place of chaos and stress to a thriving, positive workplace.”​​GeniusVets is dedicated to helping veterinary practices amplify their voices and achieve their goals. We invite practices looking to enhance their marketing efforts to take advantage of a complimentary Marketing Health Exam to gain insights and strategies tailored to their unique needs.To learn more about Blue Oasis Pet Hospital’s commitment to veterinary excellence and their role in “The Cost of Caring,” visit www.thecostofcaring.com About Blue Oasis Pet HospitalBlue Oasis Pet Hospital is an AAHA-accredited animal hospital dedicated to providing the highest level of care in preventive care, anesthesia, pain management, surgery, dentistry, and more for pets in the Mount Juliet, TN, area. Founded in 2013 by Dr. Noël Lucas, Blue Oasis has a history of excellence thanks to its team of committed and confident professionals devoted to strengthening the human-animal bond. For more information about Dr. Lucas or Blue Oasis Pet Hospital, visit www.blueoasispethospital.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.