Florida’s Children First Honored Children’s Harbor CEO, Tiffani Dhooge, for Broward’s Outstanding Advocates for Children

Tiffani Dhooge Honored at 2025 Outstanding Advocates Award for Children Ceremony

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Thursday, March 13, Florida’s Children First honored Children's Harbor's President and CEO, Tiffani Dhooge, with the 2025 Outstanding Advocates Award for Children. Florida’s Children First is a nonprofit organization that has been a leading voice and drive for change for at-risk children, and recognizes exceptional child advocates and former foster youth who have made a positive impact in their communities.

This year, honorees were recognized at the Annual Broward “Advocates for Children” Awards ceremony at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts in Fort Lauderdale, FL. NBC 6 News Anchor, Roxanne Vargas, served as the emcee for the festivities with an attendance of 300 supporters from the community. Children’s Harbor’s President and CEO, Tiffani Dhooge, was awarded for her profound work with at-risk youth locally for over 25 years.

Howard Talenfeld, Board Chair of Florida’s Children First, stated, “We proudly honored Tiffani because of her cutting edge educational programs for teenagers, the extraordinary work she oversees for teen moms, and for her outstanding career in child welfare.”

Dhooge's tenure as a nonprofit executive is marked by her relentless drive to effectuate meaningful change in the lives of some of the most marginalized teen populations. Before leading Children's Harbor, Dhooge successfully launched a foster care program called Kids in Distress, which she grew into the region's largest and most comprehensive initiative, setting a new benchmark for excellence. Dhooge's efforts culminated in national recognition with the Congressional Angels in Adoption Award in Washington, D.C., honoring her contributions to foster care and adoption.

In 2018, she took on her current role of President and CEO at Children's Harbor, guiding the organization through a significant evolution to a community-based system of care with an exclusive focus on teenagers. Under her leadership, Children's Harbor has become a widely recognized sanctuary for teens in foster care that offers life skills, education, and mental health support to help them heal, grow, and build a path toward becoming productive and independent adults.

"I sincerely thank Florida’s Children First for being a voice for children who need it most," said Tiffani Dhooge. "This was an evening surrounded by so many community leaders in this space, and it was an honor to be recognized for our efforts amongst so many selfless colleagues who all put forth such great effort in making the future a better place for the next generations.”

Located in Broward County, Children's Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization that provides a harbor of hope and healing for children impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines is a supportive family environment committed to empowering teens in foster care and providing programming and resources designed to strengthen families.

To learn more about Children's Harbor, please visit www.childrensharbor.org. To learn more about Florida’s Children First, please visit https://www.floridaschildrenfirst.org/.

About Children’s Harbor:

Established in 1996, Children’s Harbor is a nationally accredited child welfare organization with a mission to help strengthen families who are struggling in our community, while providing safe shelter and support to teens in foster care so that they may grow into healthy, educated and productive adults.

With the belief that children should feel safe, that family is worth fighting for and that cycles can be broken, Children’s Harbor provides a harbor of hope and healing for children who have been impacted by the trauma of child abuse. The main campus in Pembroke Pines provides a supportive family environment for teenagers in foster care and their younger siblings. The family support services program prevents kids from coming into foster care by providing free in-home counseling and support to families who are struggling in the community. Additionally, Brown’s Harbor is a supportive housing community dedicated to serving young adults, aged 18-23, who have aged out of the foster care system. These young adults are provided with affordable housing and the wrap-around support and independent living programs necessary to help them overcome their trauma and navigate through the early stages of adulthood.

To learn more about Children's Harbor and the difference we are making in the lives of children affected by trauma and abuse, please visit childrensharbor.org.

