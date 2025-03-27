Governor Abbott Announces Texas State Securities Board Investigation Into East Plano Islamic Center

TEXAS, March 27 - March 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced that the Texas State Securities Board launched an investigation into the East Plano Islamic Center (EPIC) and affiliated entities for potential failures to comply with applicable state and federal securities requirements, including protections against fraud.



“The group behind the proposed East Plano Islamic Center compound may be misleading investors,” said Governor Abbott. “Defrauding Texans will not be tolerated. The Texas State Securities Board is conducting a thorough investigation to ensure Texans are protected from financial harm that is alleged to have been caused by EPIC. This is part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of illegal activities by EPIC. All entities in Texas must follow state law, not Sharia law."



Yesterday, Governor Abbott announced that the Texas Funeral Service Commission sent a cease-and-desist letter ordering EPIC to immediately stop all illegal funeral service operations. On Monday, the Governor also announced that a dozen state agencies are investigating potential illegal activities conducted by EPIC and its affiliated entities.

