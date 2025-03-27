Governor Abbott Appoints Aliseda To OneStar National Service Commission

TEXAS, March 27 - March 27, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Appointment

Governor Greg Abbott appointed Ernest Aliseda to the OneStar National Service Commission for a term set to expire on March 15, 2028. The Commission promotes volunteerism in Texas and oversees the administration of the AmeriCorps programs for the state.

Ernest Aliseda of McAllen is the general counsel for DHR Health and a municipal judge for the City of McAllen. He serves as a Flotilla Commander in the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary, board member of Senator Ted Cruz’s U.S. Military Academy Selection Board, and member of The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley Athletics Director’s Council and the Texas A&M Higher Education Center at McAllen Advisory Council. He is a retired state district judge and retired Lieutenant Colonel in the U.S. Army. Aliseda received a Bachelor of Arts from Texas A&M University, a Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center, and a Master of Laws in Health Law from Loyola University Chicago School of Law.