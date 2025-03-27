New Skilled Trades and Technology Building for the New Saskatchewan Polytechnic Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus Proceeding to Request for Proposals

CANADA, March 27 - Released on March 27, 2025

Three (3) teams are advancing to the next stage of procurement for the new Skilled Trades and Technology (Trades) building for the Saskatchewan Polytechnic, Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus. Upon procurement completion, the successful proponent will be awarded the design and construction of the new Trades building under a Design-Build agreement.

"This project is an investment in Saskatchewan's future, creating a modern, efficient campus to support skilled trades training," SaskBuilds and Procurement Minister David Marit said. "Advancing to the next stage brings us one step closer to breaking ground and delivering a high-quality facility that will serve Saskatchewan Polytechnic students and industry for years to come."

The Request for Qualifications closed on February 13, 2025. Five (5) submissions were received and evaluated. After a thorough evaluation process, three (3) teams have been shortlisted to move forward to the Request for Proposals (RFP) stage. The shortlisted teams invited to the RFP stage are:

Bird Design Build Construction Inc. with Number TEN Architectural Group and 1080 Architecture Planning and Interiors.

Graham Construction and Engineering LP with Zeidler Architecture Inc. and Kindrachuk Agrey Architects Ltd.

Ledcor Construction Investments Limited with Wright Construction Western Inc. and Group2 Architecture and Diamond Schmitt Architecture.

Bird Design Build Construction Inc., a builder with deep Canadian roots with more than 100 years of experience across the country, partnered with Number Ten Architectural Group, a Winnipeg-based firm with an ability to create exceptional spaces, and with 1080 Architecture, a Regina-based firm specializing in client-driven architectural and design solutions.

Graham Construction and Engineering LP, known for its roots in Moose Jaw with nearly 100 years of experience delivering commercial and infrastructure projects, partnered with Zeidler Architecture Inc. and Kindrachuk Agrey Architects Ltd., two Canadian architectural firms that are known for creating innovative environments and delivering iconic Canadian landmarks.

Ledcor Construction Investments Limited and Wright Construction Western Inc. partner their Saskatchewan offices through a joint-venture to form a versatile construction company specializing in community infrastructure and cultural projects, with Group 2 Architecture, a firm with expertise in delivering flexible and adaptable education spaces, and Diamond Schmitt Architecture, a firm specializing in sustainable and transformative designs.

"The Skilled Trades and Technology building will play a vital role in training the next generation of professionals to meet Saskatchewan's labour market needs and fostering innovation across our province," Advanced Education Minister Ken Cheveldayoff said. "This is an exciting time for the project and Saskatchewan Polytechnic. I look forward to seeing the building come to life and witnessing the impact it will have on post-secondary education in Saskatchewan."

The new Trades building will begin to transform Saskatchewan Polytechnic's existing network of decentralized, outdated buildings into a revitalized, modern, technology-rich learning environment. This first development of the new Saskatoon campus will enable students to pursue greater opportunities for applied learning and research.

"Investing in our future innovation leaders is essential to elevating Saskatchewan's global leadership and impact," Minister Responsible for Innovation Saskatchewan Warren Kaeding said. "This new building is another step forward to expanding our one-of-a-kind innovation ecosystem, helping the province attract and train top talent and drive economic and employment growth."

Since 2022-23, the Government of Saskatchewan has provided $18 million for the project. The 2025-26 Provincial Budget included $2 million for continued site preparation work and procurement.

"We are thrilled to move forward with the procurement process for the Skilled Trades and Technology building, in collaboration with the Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement," Saskatchewan Polytechnic President and CEO, Dr. Larry Rosia said. "This building marks the first phase of one of the most significant construction projects at Saskatchewan Polytechnic in the next decade. Construction of the new Joseph A. Remai Saskatoon Campus will not only generate new job opportunities but willalso have a lasting impact on the post-secondary landscape in acrossour province."

The Ministry of SaskBuilds and Procurement and Saskatchewan Polytechnic are leading this procurement with partnership and collaboration from the Ministry of Advanced Education, Innovation Saskatchewan and the University of Saskatchewan.

The RFP is anticipated to close in November 2025. One successful team will be selected after evaluation. As we move out of the planning phase, site preparation is anticipated to be completed by spring 2025 as construction is expected to begin in early 2026.

