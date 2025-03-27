Spring Weather Brings Thinning Ice to Saskatchewan

CANADA, March 27 - Released on March 27, 2025

Today, the Water Security Agency (WSA) is advising the public about thin ice conditions across Saskatchewan.

As the warmer temperatures for spring runoff start to materialize, WSA is asking the public to use caution around Saskatchewan rivers, lakes and other water bodies due to thinning ice.

While temperatures vary across the province, warmer spring conditions are causing increased melting, runoff and thinning of the ice. Ice does not melt at a uniform pace and its strength can vary from one area to another.

Be aware that any activity on ice has risks and thickness is just one consideration when evaluating ice safety. Also avoid ice that looks slushy, has thawed and then refrozen, or is near moving water.

Residents are encouraged to monitor local ice and water conditions and take precautions as they can change rapidly during the spring melt, leading to weakening ice and rapidly moving water. WSA will continue to monitor conditions and report on them as they develop.

