Statewide trout stocking highlights for April 2025

Arrowrock Reservoir – 9,000 rainbow trout

This reservoir offers a wide range of fishing opportunity. Fast growing kokanee and rainbow trout are targeted by most anglers. However, other anglers choose to target smallmouth bass or yellow perch. Be sure to properly identify trout species as bull trout do utilize the reservoir.

Crane Falls Lake – 1,200 rainbow trout

Located alongside the Snake River in the sagebrush south of Mountain Home, this lake is best fished from small boats and float craft, though several fishing docks are available.

Dick Knox Pond – 480 rainbow trout

Located just south of the corner of West Sales Yard and Airport roads in Emmett, this pond gives anglers the chance to pursue a wide variety of fish species. Pond amenities include five floating docks, two restrooms, a boat launch, and ample parking.

Esther Simplot Pond – 360 rainbow trout

Located next to the Boise River, this park offers fishing, walking and biking paths, docks, shelters, playground, and a beach.

Kleiner Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located within Julius M. Kleiner Memorial Park, there is a large fishing platform and plenty of shoreline access. This is a family-friendly water with paved paths and full-feature city park activities.

Lowman Ponds – 360 rainbow trout

Enjoy good mountain fishing along the South Fork Payette River.

Lucky Peak Reservoir – 6,775 rainbow trout

This reservoir is well-known for quality kokanee and rainbow trout fishing. In addition, some anglers choose to focus on smallmouth bass. The reservoir can be accessed at several well-developed sites.

Mann Creek Reservoir – 2,400 rainbow trout

This reservoir provides a diverse fishery. Anglers may target crappie, largemouth bass, and rainbow trout.

McDevitt Pond – 540 rainbow trout

Located in west Boise's McDevitt Sports Park at the northwest corner of McMillan and Eagle roads. This small neighborhood pond offers easily accessible fishing.

Parkcenter Pond – 420 rainbow trout

Conveniently located near downtown Boise, the Boise Greenbelt, and the BSU campus, this pond is a popular local fishing spot with a paved path alongside docks and tables.

Payette Greenway Pond – 300 rainbow trout

This easily accessible pond along the Payette River offers partially paved access and a variety of fishing options. Near the confluence of the Payette and Snake rivers, this gives anglers the choice of fishing the pond or either river.

Riverside Pond – 690 rainbow trout

A quiet neighborhood pond right off the Boise Greenbelt, it’s tucked into the trees off Glenwood Road and offers good bank fishing and a large fishing dock.

Weiser Community Pond – 330 rainbow trout

This community pond offers an easily accessible shoreline and dock fishing near the Weiser River.