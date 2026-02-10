Fish and Game, Canyon County Parks seeking a volunteer camp host at Martin Landing

The following is a press release from Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources

Canyon County Parks, Cultural & Natural Resources (CCPCNR) and the Idaho Department of Fish and Game are seeking a volunteer camp host to oversee camping, public outdoor recreation, and perform basic maintenance at Martin Landing. This site is located at 31420 Scott Pit Road, Parma, ID 83660, near Parma at the confluence of the Boise, Owyhee, and Snake Rivers.

The volunteer camp host will receive a $200/month stipend and a complimentary RV site at Martin Landing that includes sewer, water, and electricity. The camp host must be on duty Fridays, Saturdays, Sundays, and all national holidays, during the camping season from April 1, 2026, through October 31, 2026.

The camp host's primary duty is to always represent both agencies in a positive manner to the public. CCPCNR will provide direct supervision to the camp host. The duties of a camp host include the following:

Monitoring the public use of the area, track and record campground usage

Inspecting and cleaning campsites, general trash pickup, cleaning and stocking of restrooms

Watering main campground grass areas with supplied irrigation equipment

For more information or interest, please contact Mike Farrell at 208-740-2610 or michael.farrell@canyoncounty.id.gov .

Please note: an interview and a criminal background check will be required for qualified applicants.