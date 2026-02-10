River otter trapping season closed in the Magic Valley Region

The river otter harvest quota for Idaho’s Magic Valley Region was reached on Monday, Feb. 9. The otter trapping season for the entire region closes 72 hours after the harvest quota has been met. As a result, the otter season for the entire region closes at 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12.

Trappers will be allowed to keep otters trapped prior to 11:59 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 12, provided their personal quota of three has not been reached. Any otters trapped in the Magic Valley Region after 11:59 p.m. on Feb. 12 must be surrendered to Fish and Game's Magic Valley Regional office for a $10.00 reward. The counties included in this closure are defined in the furbearer regulations as Blaine, Camas, Cassia, Gooding, Jerome, Lincoln, Minidoka, and Twin Falls counties.

Trappers may check for the most up-to-date statewide information on otter harvest limits and closures by visiting our River Otter Harvest Quota webpage or calling 1-800-323-4334. Please note that all otter seasons close on March 31, 2026.

For more information on reporting requirements, review the Upland Game, Turkey & Furbearer Seasons and Rules brochure or contact the Fish and Game office in Jerome at 208-756-2271.