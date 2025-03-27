Tunneling and Underground Construction Industry to Convene in Dallas for RETC 2025

Held every two years, RETC is the nation’s largest forum for the exchange and dissemination of developments and advances in underground construction.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From June 8-11 in Dallas, TX, the 2025 Rapid Excavation and Tunneling Conference (RETC 2025) will bring together an international collective of over 1,500 professionals and students, who will enjoy an abundance of opportunities to develop and push this essential industry to new heights. All in the industry are welcome to register and attend.RETC 2025 will feature a technical program consisting of over 20 unique technical sessions, an exhibit hall featuring over 200 of the industry’s top vendors, a compelling short course offering five professional development hours (PDH), and a field trip that fully immerses attendees in a critical drainage relief project.In addition, attendees will interact directly with leaders and experts addressing the issues including future projects and project planning, pressure face TBM case histories, international projects, ground control, face support and monitoring, and more.“RETC 2025 provides another rare opportunity to engage with the top practitioners from all levels of tunneling representing the full spectrum of the industry, engaging with contractors, owners, academia, suppliers and consultants, both nationally and internationally,” said Colin Lawrence, RETC 2025 Chair and Global Tunnel Sector Advisor at HATCH. “In an era where tunneling and underground construction continues to provide the best solutions to serve our future society’s critical needs, both in North America and across the world, tunnels remain vital to improving our daily lives. We are delighted to welcome you all to Dallas in June to engage with us and continue to learn more about our exciting industry.”As a conference open to all current and prospective underground construction professionals, RETC 2025 provides selected students with opportunities to attend on scholarship. Applications for attendance scholarships are currently being accepted through March 29 at retc.org/scholarships-awards In addition, 10 civil engineering professors/instructors will be selected to attend RETC 2025 to both learn about civil underground and to participate in a curriculum workshop during the conference. Participating professors/instructors will then implement appropriate lessons, homework problems, and/or presentations in a junior level course (intro to geotechnical engineering, structural engineering, construction engineering) during academic year 2025-26. No experience in civil underground is needed. To apply, visit ucascholarships.secure-platform.com/a . Applications are due April 20.For more details regarding RETC 2025, including registration information, visit retc.org

