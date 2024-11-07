MINEXCHANGE 2025 to Feature Leading Technical Innovations and Exclusive Programming

Thousands of industry leaders will convene in Denver to explore AI, integrate leading technical innovations and leverage responsible mining practices

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, November 7, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- From February 23-26, 2025, the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) will host the mining industry’s premier annual conference, the MINEXCHANGE 2025 SME Annual Conference & Expo. The upcoming event will be co-located with the Colorado Mining Association’s (CMA) 127th National Western Mining Conference and World Gold 2025.Every year, MINEXCHANGE offers a technical program unmatched in depth and breadth of information. The 2025 program will facilitate the evolution of the industry, which is currently supplying the raw materials that are powering advancements in energy, computing, infrastructure, defense and many other essential technologies.“No matter your status as an established, young or aspiring industry professional, MINEXCHANGE 2025 has something for you,” said Tara Davis, SME Content Development & Program Director. “We invite you to take advantage of this unique platform for knowledge sharing and networking, and to partake as we chart out the sustainable future of mining.”Other MINEXCHANGE 2025 highlights include:• “AI: Innovation and Disruption – The Path Forward” keynote session featuring world-renowned author and global business executive, Terry Jones• Short courses offering up to 21 professional development hours (PDH)• Expo featuring 575 exhibiting companies• Field trips to regional mining sitesFor more information regarding the MINEXCHANGE 2025 SME Annual Conference & Expo, visit smeannualconference.org

Meet the Future of Mining at MINEXCHANGE

