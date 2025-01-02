MINEXCHANGE 2025 Keynote to Feature Addresses by Leading Technology Pioneers

Session will showcase applications of technology, including AI, in revolutionizing traditional practices and enhancing efficiency, safety and sustainability.

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- From February 23-26 in Denver, Colorado, the Society for Mining, Metallurgy & Exploration (SME) will be hosting the MINEXCHANGE 2025 SME Annual Conference & Expo, co-located with the Colorado Mining Association’s (CMA) 127th National Western Mining Conference and World Gold 2025.This year’s event will feature a first-class lineup of speakers addressing a broad range of topics affecting the mining industry, including a keynote session on Monday, February 24 covering the impacts of artificial intelligence (AI) and flotation technologies on the industry.“If you are looking for guidance regarding how technology can be harnessed to improve your operations, or are interested in meeting the future of mining, then look no further than MINEXCHANGE 2025,” said David L. Kanagy, SME Executive Director and CEO. “The conference promises to be an opportunity like no other to learn and grow with your peers in a vital industry meeting the many resource demands of tomorrow.”Keynote ProgramKeynote AddressAI: Innovation and Disruption – The Path ForwardKeynote Speaker: Terry Jones, Author, Global Business ExecutiveAbout the Speaker: Terry Jones is a technology pioneer who has played a pivotal role in creating the trillion-dollar e-commerce travel industry. Only .01% of businesses reach the elusive billion-dollar “unicorn” status. Jones built and scaled not one but two unicorn businesses (Travelocity and Kayak). As a board director for more than 20 companies, his IPOs and exits total over $10 Billion. He is the author of the critically-acclaimed books “ON Innovation: Turning ON Innovation in Your Culture, Teams, and Organization” and “Disruption OFF: The Technological Disruption Coming for Your Company and What to Do About It.”Robert E. Murray Innovation Award LectureOvercoming Technical Barriers with Disruptive Technologies Developed through Industrial CollaborationSpeakers: Michael J. Mankosa and Jaisen N. Kohmuench, Eriez, Erie, PASummary: Over the past two decades, Eriez has successfully developed several new flotation technologies. Driven by industry-defined needs, Eriez has collaborated with key commercial partners in the sulfide and industrial minerals sectors to address shortcomings of current technologies. The success of both HydroFloat and StackCell resides in the willingness of industrial partners to collaborate with equipment developers and share information to create new technologies to address industry needs. This presentation will review the past two decades of development by Eriez showing how industrial partnership truly results in a one-plus-one equals three outcome.For more information regarding the MINEXCHANGE 2025 SME Annual Conference & Expo, visit smeannualconference.org

Meet the Future of Mining at MINEXCHANGE

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.