Urgent Appeal to Trump Administration: Extend TPS & Humanitarian Protections for Immigrants

Daphne Campbell

NORTH MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Daphne Campbell, RN, BSN, Florida Community Advocate and Former Florida State Senator, urgently calls on the Trump administration to reconsider its decision to terminate the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program, set to end on August 3, 2025, and to extend the Humanitarian Program, which expired on March 25, 2025, with an anticipated 30-day grace period through April.

As a dedicated advocate for the Haitian community and other immigrant groups who have built their lives in the United States, Campbell emphasizes the significant contributions of TPS recipients to the U.S. economy and society. For decades, these individuals have worked, paid taxes, and contributed to industries such as healthcare, agriculture, and construction. They are homeowners, business owners, and essential members of their communities who have relied on these protections to maintain stability while awaiting permanent solutions.

Economic Contributions of TPS Holders

• Labor Force Participation: An estimated 570,000 TPS holders are active in the U.S. labor force, including 95,000 in leisure and hospitality, 90,000 in construction, 85,000 in business services, 80,000 in wholesale and retail trade, and 70,000 in manufacturing.

• Tax Contributions: In 2021 alone, TPS holders contributed more than $2.2 billion in taxes, including almost $1 billion to state and local governments.

• Economic Impact: TPS holders from El Salvador, Honduras, and Haiti contribute a combined $4.5 billion in pre-tax wages or salary income annually to the nation's gross domestic product.

Potential Consequences of Termination

Ending TPS without viable alternatives would not only disrupt the lives of those affected but also harm industries that depend on their labor. For instance, a mass deportation could reduce the U.S.'s gross domestic product by an estimated 4.2% to 6.8%.

Call to Action

“The TPS program provided a lifeline for thousands of Haitians and other immigrants who sought refuge in the United States after natural disasters and political crises devastated their home countries,” said Campbell. “They have become an integral part of the American fabric, embodying the values of hard work and perseverance. These individuals are not just statistics; they are our neighbors, co-workers, and friends who deserve fairness and recognition.”

Campbell urges the administration to extend TPS and reform the Humanitarian Program to ensure that those who have dedicated themselves to building a better future in the United States are not unjustly displaced.

“It is in the best interest of the administration and the American people to continue these protections,” Campbell added. “By doing so, we uphold the compassionate values upon which this nation was founded and ensure economic stability for countless families and industries.”

Campbell appeals to the Trump administration to demonstrate empathy and thoughtful leadership in this matter. She is confident that with a compassionate extension of TPS and the revision of the Humanitarian Program, America can continue to build a stronger, more united nation that upholds the dignity and dreams of every hardworking individual within its borders.

