UPDATE* New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ NegOp

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 25B5001329

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter

STATION: New Haven

CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919

DATE/TIME: 3/26/25, 0640 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-22A, Panton/Vergennes Line

VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Justin Moulton

AGE: 43

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT

VICTIM: Vernon Miller

AGE: 53

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 3/26/25 at approximately 0640 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a road-rage incident on VT Route 22A near the Panton/Vergennes line. Investigation revealed Vernon Miller (53) of Panton, VT was assaulted by an unknown male who fled the scene in a White Ridge Construction truck.

*UPDATE*

Thanks in part to several tips provided by members of the public, the male was identified as Justin Moulton (43) of Orwell, VT. On 3/27/25, Troopers located Moulton, placed him under arrest and transported him to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Moulton was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.

Troopers were assisted in this case by the Addison County Sheriff's Department and Vergennes Police Department.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 5/12/25, 1230 hours

COURT: Addison

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: INCLUDED

*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.