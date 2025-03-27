*UPDATE* New Haven Barracks/ Simple Assault/ NegOp
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25B5001329
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Tpr. Sean Hauter
STATION: New Haven
CONTACT#: (802) 388-4919
DATE/TIME: 3/26/25, 0640 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT-22A, Panton/Vergennes Line
VIOLATION: Simple Assault & Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Justin Moulton
AGE: 43
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Orwell, VT
VICTIM: Vernon Miller
AGE: 53
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Panton, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 3/26/25 at approximately 0640 hours, Troopers responded to a report of a road-rage incident on VT Route 22A near the Panton/Vergennes line. Investigation revealed Vernon Miller (53) of Panton, VT was assaulted by an unknown male who fled the scene in a White Ridge Construction truck.
*UPDATE*
Thanks in part to several tips provided by members of the public, the male was identified as Justin Moulton (43) of Orwell, VT. On 3/27/25, Troopers located Moulton, placed him under arrest and transported him to the Vergennes Police Department for processing. At the conclusion of processing, Moulton was released with a citation to appear in Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division at a later date.
Troopers were assisted in this case by the Addison County Sheriff's Department and Vergennes Police Department.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 5/12/25, 1230 hours
COURT: Addison
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: INCLUDED
*Please note court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
