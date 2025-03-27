Temporary closure of 19th Street SE in Mandan begins April 1

BISMARCK, N.D. – Starting Tuesday, April 1, 19th Street Southeast in Mandan will be temporarily closed from 43rd Avenue Southeast to 46th Avenue Southeast to allow construction crews to install a new storm sewer system, which is part of the Memorial Highway Reconstruction project.

The road closure is expected to last approximately three weeks, weather permitting. During this time, drivers are encouraged to use Memorial Highway, 21st Street Southeast or an alternate route to avoid delays and maintain traffic flow in the area.

Once completed, work will progress to 21st Street Southeast for an additional road closure. The 21st Street Southeast closure is expected to start around April 24 and last approximately one month. More information will be shared as the date approaches.

Motorists are asked to follow posted detour signs and use caution when traveling near the construction zone.

For project updates and more information, visit the project website: www.dot.nd.gov/memorialhwy.