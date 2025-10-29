NDDOT hosts public input meeting for US Highway 2 and Airport Drive intersection improvements near Grand Forks

BISMARCK, N.D. — The North Dakota Department of Transportation will host a public input meeting Tuesday, Nov. 4, from 6 to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 5, from 6 to 8 p.m. to discuss potential improvements at the intersection of U.S. Highway 2 and Airport Drive west of Grand Forks, North Dakota.

The meeting will be held at the Alerus Center, 1200 South 42nd Street, in Grand Forks. Enter through Door 6 on the east side of the building. There will be an open house format with a formal presentation at 6:30 p.m.

The project consists of potential intersection improvements at the intersection of Highway 2 and Airport Drive.

Representatives from the NDDOT and Ulteig will be on hand to answer questions and discuss concerns.

A pre-recorded presentation and other materials will be available on the NDDOT website at www.dot.nd.gov/public-input.

If unable to attend the meeting, written comments must be postmarked or emailed by Nov. 19 with “Public Input Meeting - PCN 24422” in the letter heading or e-mail subject. Send all comments to Ulteig Operations LLC Attn: Thomas Fakler 3350 38th Ave. South, Fargo, ND 58104 or US2AirportDrive@UIteig.com.

The NDDOT will consider every request for reasonable accommodation to provide an accessible meeting facility or other accommodation for people with disabilities. Language interpretation and translation services will be available upon request for this meeting.

To request accommodations, contact Heather Christianson, Civil Rights Division, NDDOT, at 701-328-2978 or civilrights@nd.gov. TTY users may use Relay North Dakota at 711 or 1-800-366-6888.