TDOT Lane Closure Report for Middle Tennessee, Mar. 27 - Apr. 2, 2025

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24

Resurfacing and bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for bridge texture coating and resurfacing (MM 46.6 – 50).

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/4 8 p.m. – 4/6 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a full road closure on I-24 eastbound for bridge repair (MM 46.6 – 50). Detour signs will be in place.

Pavement Repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 near I-440 to near Haywood Lane exits for pavement repair (MM 53 – 57).

DAVIDSON AND RUTHERFORD COUNTIES I-24

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There may be double inside lane closures on I-24 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, drilling, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 52 – 75).

ROBERTSON COUNTY I-24

Bridge maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions to perform bridge maintenance (MM 29).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24

Pavement repairs.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-24 in both directions for pavement repair (MM 60 – 67).

The resurfacing on I-24 from near the Stones River to east of the CSXT Railroad.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions on I-24 for paving activities (MM 78 – 82).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-40

Harpeth River Bridge Repair.

• Nightly 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will mobile operations in both directions on I-40 for roadway maintenance (MM 194 – 196).

I-40/12th Avenue Bridge Repair.

• Nightly, 9 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternate lane closures on I-40 westbound under 12th Avenue for bridge construction activities (MM 209).

• Daily, There will be a lane shift on 12th Avenue for bridge repair work.

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There may be double lane closures on I-40 in both directions for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure inspection work (MM 212.4 – 216).

Digital sign replacement.

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a double right lane closure on I-40 eastbound for digital messaging sign replacement (MM 205.2 – 207.2).

DICKSON COUNTY I-40

Aerial fiber installation.

• 3/30, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock on I-40 near the Johnny Cash and eastbound Dickson rest areas (MM 169).

HICKMAN COUNTY I-40

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 6 a.m., There will be a temporary right lane closure on I-40 in both directions for the installation of fiber (MM 148 – 150). One lane will remain open at all times.

HUMPHREYS COUNTY I-40

The repair of bridges on I-40 over Squeeze Bottom Road and Buffalo River Bridge.

• Nightly, 7 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on I-40 in both directions for roadway maintenance as needed. One lane will always remain open (MM 140 – 142).

WILSON COUNTY I-40

Paving operations.

• 3/26 and 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-40 westbound for in-place paving operations at the SR 109 interchange (MM 231.4 – 232.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-440

Survey and drainage operations.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There may be double lane closures on I-440 in both directions and includes the I-24/I-440 interchange for survey, drain cleaning, and drainage structure work (MM 7 – 7.5).

Digital sign replacement.

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/10, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a full road closure on the I-440 westbound to I-40 eastbound ramp for digital messaging sign replacement. Detour signs will be in place.

SMITH COUNTY I-440

Soil boring.

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/3 – 4/9, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on I-440 in both directions for soil boiling for truck stop (MM 266 – 267.5).

DAVIDSON COUNTY I-65

Overhead sign installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be daytime shoulder closures for overhead sign footing installation on I-65 northbound (MM 79.8).

Drain cleaning.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be inside lane closures in both directions on I-65 for drain cleaning (MM 88 -97).

DAVIDSON AND SUMNER COUNTIES I-65

Paving and construction for I-65 widening.

• 3/30 – 4/5, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures in both directions on I-65 for paving and construction work for I-65 widening from near Rivergate Parkway to US 31W (SR 41) (MM 95 – 99).

• 3/28 – 3/30, Continuous, Cedar Street will be closed under I-65 for bridge construction work.

SUMNER COUNTY I-65

SmartWay Intelligent Transportation Maintenance.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 4 a.m., There will be a right shoulder and lane closure on I-65 southbound for CCTV repair (MM 102 – 104).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-840

Pavement repair.

• 3/26, 8 p.m. – 3/28 8 a.m. and 3/28 8 p.m. – 3/30 12 p.m., There will be a lane shift on I-840 eastbound to the I-24 eastbound ramp for pavement repairs (MM 53).



DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 1

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for ADA curb ramp upgrades along SR 1 (MM 17 – 20.42).

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures in both directions for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 9.6 – 15.77).

Sidewalk installation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Outside lane closures on SR 1 for sidewalk improvements (MM 26.25 – 26.78).

Bus stop shelter.

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/8 – 4/11, Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a right lane closure on SR 1 for the installation of a bus stop shelter (MM 18.61 – 18.93).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 11

The widening of US 31A (SR 11, Nolensville Pike) from North of the Mill Creek bridge to SR 254 (OHB) including bridges, retaining walls, signals, and lighting.

• Continuous, Holt Road will be closed to thru traffic until summer 2025. A detour is in place.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary road closures on SR 11 and associated side roads for utility relocation, grading, and drainage (MM 1.7 – 4.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 12

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a lane closure on Rosa L. Parks Boulevard to Reverend Kelly M. Smith Way for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 0 – 4.3).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 106

Utility installation.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., Southbound lanes on SR 106 will close intermittently as needed for utility installation (MM 7.62 – 7.93).

Pole replacement.

• Daily 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures along SR 106 Hillsboro Pike for pole replacement (MM 5.79).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 155

Pole replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 155 for pole replacement (MM 5.16 – 5.82).

Sign replacement.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a left lane closure on SR 155 for flat sheet sign replacement (MM 6.2 – 27).

Street light conversion.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on Briley Parkway (SR 155) for LED street light conversion from Gallatin Pike to Lebanon Pike and ramps 14, 14B, 10, 8, and Sterling Street to 63rd Avenue North. (MM 7.9 – 18.2).

Aerial utility installation.

• 3/30, 6 a.m. – 9 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock to replace aerial utility along SR 155 at Moorewood Drive underpass (MM 16.4).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 171

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 171 northbound for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 0.28 – 2.2).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 24

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., The westbound lane on SR 24 will be closed for roadway repairs (MM 17.97 – 18.03).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 254

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 254 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.29).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 255

The grading, drainage, construction of bridges, retaining walls and paving on SR 255 over I-40 at the Donelson Pike interchange.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be alternating lane closures on Donelson Pike for grading and utility work (MM 216).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 45

Pavement repair and maintenance.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures on SR 45 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 17.94).

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., All westbound lanes will be closed on SR 45 for roadway repair (MM 16.27 – 16.85).

Intersection improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3p.m., There will be intermittent single lane closure in both directions along SR 45 (Old Hickory Boulevard) for grading work and signal installation at Myatt Drive (MM 8.39 – 8.49).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 6

ADA curb ramp upgrades.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures for ADA curb ramp upgrades (MM 4.53 – 8.44).

Conduit.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures along SR 6 to access manholes to place fiberoptics in existing conduit at 8th Avenue South at South Street (MM 7.88 – 7.89).

Fiberoptic install.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures to install fiberoptic cables at the intersection of SR 6 and SR 24 (Broadway and Rosa L. Parks Blvd.) (MM 8.44 – 8.45).

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on SR 6 Gallatin Pike South for fiber installation at Woodruff Street going south to Gallatin Pike South at Briley Parkway (MM 16.64 – 18.34).

DAVIDSON COUNTY SR 65

Roadway repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., All eastbound lanes on SR 65 will be closed for roadway repair and asphalt patching (MM 2 – 2.2).

DICKSON COUNTY SR 46

The construction of a box beam bridge on SR 46 over Yellow Creek.

• Daily, The bridge will be reduced to one lane in order to demo the existing structure and reconstruct the new bridge. Traffic will be controlled by temporary signals.

GILES COUNTY SR 15

Pavement evaluation.

3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a moving lane closure along SR 15 for pavement evaluations (MM 0 – 17.37).

MACON COUNTY SR 141

• 3/27 – 4/2, Continuous, SR 141 Green Grove Road near intersection of Pleasant Valley Road will be closed for excavation and repair of a gas line. Detours will be in place. (MM 4.8 – 4.84).

MAURY COUNTY SR 6

Pavement evaluation.

• 3/27, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be a rolling roadblock along SR 6 for pavement evaluations (MM 19.77 – 23.23).

Bridge repair.

• 3/28 – 3/30, Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be lane closures on the SR 6 bridge over the Duck River for bridge repairs (MM 22.24).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 12

Sidewalk and crosswalk improvements.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 12 for sidewalk and crosswalk replacement at Crossland Avenue and Riverside Drive intersection (SR 12) (MM 13.8).

Pavement work.

• Daily, 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 12 for grading, drainage, and pavement installation for a commercial entrance (MM 7.4 – 7.8).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 112 / SR 76

Intersection Improvements, grading, drainage, and construction of retaining walls.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures for utility relocation, grading, and drainage installation (MM 9.19 – 9.41 and MM 14.1 – 14.2).

MONTGOMERY COUNTY SR 238

Pavement repair.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be various lane closures along SR 238 for pavement repair (MM 0 – 8.25).

MOORE COUNTY SR 55

Pavement evaluation.

• 3/28, 8 p.m. - 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 55 with flaggers in place for pavement evaluations (MM 0 – 5.59).

• 3/30, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 55 with flaggers in place for pavement evaluations (MM 5.59 – 11.18).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 1

Bridge repair.

• Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be alternating lane closures on SR 1 in both directions and partial ramp closures from SR 102 for bridge repair work (MM 7 – 7.5). One lane will remain open in each direction.

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 99

Various construction activities.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be periodic flagging operations for grading, drainage, construction of retaining walls, signals, and paving on SR 99 (New Salem Highway) from near I-24 to SR 96 (Old Fort Parkway) (MM 18.5 – 19.5).

RUTHERFORD COUNTY SR 266

Various construction activities.

• 3/28 8 p.m. – 3/31 5 a.m., Continuous, There will be a full closure of the SR 266 (Jefferson Pike) to the I-840 westbound ramp for the grading, drainage, concrete pouring, and construction of two concrete bulb tee beam bridges, and signals (MM 5 – 9). There will be detour signs routing traffic I-840 EB to the Exit 65 / SR 452 to return I-840 WB.



SUMNER COUNTY SR 6

Shoulder maintenance.

• Daily, 8 a.m. – 2:30 p.m., There will be a rolling roadblock in both directions on SR 6 for shoulder cleaning and reshaping (MM 0 – 17).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 106

Paving operations.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be intermittent lane closures on the SR 106 (Hillsboro Road) intersection with SR 46 (Old Hillsboro Road) for pavement work (MM 20.76 – 20.79).

WILLIAMSON COUNTY SR 246

Paving operations.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be lane closures on SR 246 for milling and paving operations from Maury County line to near Southhall Road (MM 0 – 9.67).

• LOOK AHEAD: 4/3 – 4/9, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be a full road closure on SR 246 for milling and paving operations (MM 0 – 3.0). Detours will be in place.

WILSON COUNTY SR 141

Utility relocation.

• Daily, 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., There will be temporary lane closures on SR 141 for utility relocation as part of the construction of concrete box bridges and paving from north of Lovers Lane to SR 26. There will be flagging operations (MM 8.5 – 10).



Motorists are encouraged to use caution and obey reduced speed limits in all TDOT work zones, regardless of lane closure activity. Information in this report is provided to the Department of Transportation by the contractors. Most work is weather dependent and subject to change due to inclement weather. From your desktop or mobile device, get the latest construction activity and live streaming SmartWay traffic cameras at www.TNSmartWay.com/Traffic. Travelers can also dial 511 from any landline or cellular phone for travel information, or follow us on Twitter at www.twitter.com/TN511 for statewide travel. As always, drivers are reminded to use all motorist information tools wisely and Know Before You Go! by checking travel conditions before leaving for your destination. Drivers should never tweet, text or talk on a cell phone while behind the wheel.

