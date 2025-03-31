2025 Stetson Wright Invitational, Presented by Quanta Services - Tickets On Sale Now

Stetson Wright Invitational Legacy Pro Rodeo, LLC

2025 Stetson Wright Invitational - Utah Bull Riding Spectacle Across Two Unique Locations.

I believe that this will fast become one of the most important weekends in professional rodeo, so mark your calendars.” — Patrick Witham, President of Legacy Pro Rodeo

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Pro Rodeo is thrilled to announce the 2025 Stetson Wright Invitational , presented by Quanta Services, a two-night bull riding extravaganza set to take place in two of Utah’s most breathtaking locations. This exclusive event, featuring the world's top bull riders, promises an unparalleled rodeo experience.Event Locations and Dates:• Night 1: Mona, UT – Friday, May 23rd, 2025 at Young Living Lavender Farms and Event Center:Experience thrilling bull riding amidst the stunning lavender fields, creating a unique and unforgettable visual spectacle.• Night 2: Minersville, UT – Saturday, May 24th, 2025 at Beaver County Fairgrounds:Witness the raw power of rodeo in the heart of Minersville, hometown to the World Champion Wright family.Tickets On Sale Monday, March 31st at 12:00 PM MT – Limited Availability!Tickets for both nights will go on sale Monday, March 31st at 12:00 PM Mountain Time. Due to the popularity of these events, early purchase is strongly recommended.• Mona, UT Tickets: [Insert Link to Mona, UT Tickets Here]• Minersville, UT Tickets: [Insert Link to Minersville, UT Tickets Here]Special Guests to be Announced – Stay Tuned!In the weeks leading up to the event, Legacy Pro Rodeo will be announcing special guest appearances, adding to the excitement of these already highly anticipated nights. Don’t miss your chance to be part of this exclusive experience. Secure your tickets on Monday, March 31st. “These two nights will be a showcase of world-class bull riding, set against some of the most stunning backdrops imaginable,” said Patrick Witham, Legacy Pro Rodeo President. “I believe that this will fast become one of the most important weekends in professional rodeo, so mark your calendars.”Presented by Quanta Services, the Stetson Wright Invitational is proudly supported by Wrangler, PendletonWhiskey, Resistol, Yeti, Kubota, Polaris, and the participating rodeos of the ' Road to the Gold ™'.About Legacy Pro Rodeo:Legacy Pro Rodeo is committed to producing Western sporting events that will keep you on the edge of your seats, preserving the rich heritage of the Western lifestyle, and elevating the sport of professional rodeo for both spectators and athletes. We strive to create unforgettable experiences that honor tradition while pushing the boundaries of modern rodeo entertainment.

