Legacy Pro Rodeo Announces "Road to the Gold" Series: A High-Stakes Series in the Wilderness Circuit

Legacy Pro Rodeo, LLC

Elevating Professional Rodeo for Fans and Rodeo Athletes, 10 Elite PRCA Rodeos in the State of Idaho and Utah Set to Deliver High Stakes Series

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Pro Rodeo is pleased to announce the launch of its "Road to the Gold" series, a thrilling competition showcasing the best of the Wilderness Circuit. This series will feature 10 of the circuit’s most prestigious PRCA rodeos, offering professional rodeo athletes a chance to win substantial cash prizes and a brand-new 3-horse trailer, courtesy of the series presenting sponsor, Trails West.The Wilderness Circuit, a cornerstone of the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association (PRCA), boasts a rich history and a reputation for fierce competition. Spanning Utah, Idaho, and parts of Nevada, the circuit is renowned for its scenic venues and passionate rodeo communities. For decades, it has served as a proving ground for aspiring champions, producing some of the sport’s most iconic figures. The Wilderness Circuit is not just a collection of rodeos; it's a testament to the enduring spirit of the American West.The "Road to the Gold" series unites 10 premier rodeos:• Canyonlands PRCA Rodeo, Moab, UT• Pony Express Days PRCA Rodeo, Eagle Mountain, UT• San Juan Stampede PRCA Rodeo, Monticello, UT• Strawberry Days PRCA Rodeo, Pleasant Grove, UT• That Famous Preston Night Rodeo, Preston, ID• Cache County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, Logan, UT• Golden Spike PRCA Rodeo, Tremonton, UT• Iron County Fair and PRCA Rodeo, Parowan, UT• St. George Lions Dixie Roundup, St. George, UT• Young Livings Last Chance PRCA Rodeo, Mona, UTTo qualify for the series, competitors must participate in a minimum of seven of the 10 participating rodeos. Points will be awarded to the top money earners in each event at each rodeo and accumulated across all participating events. At the end of the series, the top five overall point earners, across all events, will share in a minimum $45,000 cash prize pool. The series champion will be awarded a grand prize of $10,000 and a brand-new 3-horse trailer, courtesy of the presenting sponsor, Trails West."This series was designed to highlight the best rodeos and rodeo athletes in all of professional rodeo. We are extraordinarily proud of the Wilderness Circuit, its athletes, its rodeos and their communities," said Patrick Witham, President of Legacy Pro Rodeo.Shane Jensen, Head of Sales for Trails West commented, “Trails West is proud to back Legacy Pro Rodeo and the 10 great rodeo committees to bring pro rodeo cowboys and cowgirls in the Wilderness Circuit an awesome opportunity to compete in this series. Rodeo is a big part of these communities and a great way to support and celebrate our western way of life”The cash and prizes will be awarded at the conclusion of the 2025 rodeo season, in conjunction with the Wilderness Circuit Finals in November 2025. This collaboration between Legacy Pro Rodeo, Trails West, and the participating rodeos underscores a commitment to enhancing the professional rodeo experience for athletes and fans alike.Legacy Pro Rodeo will be launching a dedicated website for the series, www.r2glive.com , which will contain additional details related to the series, including how points are awarded and other important information.For more information, visit www.legacyprorodeo.com or contact the company at media@legacyprorodeo.com.About Legacy Pro Rodeo:Legacy Pro Rodeo is dedicated to promoting and elevating professional rodeo through series and events. We strive to create opportunities for athletes and to bring thrilling rodeo experiences to fans.About Trails West:Trails West is a leading manufacturer of high-quality horse trailers, known for their durability, safety, and innovative designs. We are proud to support the "Road to the Gold" series and the professional rodeo community.

