Legacy Pro Rodeo Launches "Road to the Gold" Website for Fans and Competitors

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Legacy Pro Rodeo is thrilled to announce the launch of its new dedicated website, www.R2GLive.com , for the highly anticipated " Road to the Gold " series. This online hub will serve as the premier destination for rodeo fans and competitors alike, providing comprehensive information and updates on the exciting series.The "Road to the Gold" series, presented by Trails West , unites 10 premier rodeos within the Wilderness Circuit, showcasing the best of professional rodeo across Utah, Idaho, and parts of Nevada. The series offers professional rodeo athletes a chance to win substantial cash prizes and a brand-new 3-horse trailer. The new website, R2GLive.com, is designed to enhance the fan experience and provide easy access to all the latest news, schedules, results, and competitor profiles.Key features of R2GLive.com include:• Breaking News and Updates: Stay informed with the latest event highlights, behind-the-scenes content, and special announcements related to the "Road to the Gold" series.• Up-to-Date Schedules and Results: Access the latest event schedules and real-time results for all 10 participating rodeos.• Contestant Standings: Track the performance of your favorite athletes with up-to-date series standings.• Competitor Profiles: Get to know the talented athletes participating in the "Road to the Gold" series.• Ticketing Information: Easily access ticketing information for upcoming events.• Multimedia Content: Enjoy photos and videos showcasing the excitement of the "Road to the Gold" series.• Sponsorship and Partnership Details: Learn about the organizations, including presenting sponsor Trails West, supporting Legacy Pro Rodeo."We are incredibly excited to launch R2GLive.com, a dedicated platform for our 'Road to the Gold' series," said Patrick Witham, President of Legacy Pro Rodeo. "This website will provide a central location for fans to stay connected with the action, and for competitors to easily access essential information. We are extremely grateful for the support of Trails West, whose partnership has made this launch possible. We believe this new resource will greatly enhance the overall experience for everyone involved."Legacy Pro Rodeo is committed to providing world-class rodeo entertainment and fostering a strong community of rodeo enthusiasts. The launch of R2GLive.com is a testament to this commitment, offering a comprehensive online experience for the "Road to the Gold" series.Visit www.R2GLive.com today to explore the new website and stay up-to-date on all the latest "Road to the Gold" action.About Legacy Pro Rodeo:Legacy Pro Rodeo is a leading organization dedicated to promoting and producing high-quality professional rodeo events. With a focus on showcasing top talent and providing exceptional entertainment, Legacy Pro Rodeo is committed to preserving the rich heritage of rodeo.About Trails West:Trails West is a leading manufacturer of high-quality horse trailers, known for their durability, safety, and innovative designs. We are proud to support the "Road to the Gold" series and the professional rodeo community.

