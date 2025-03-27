Learn to ID birds with Intro to Birding program at MDC’s Rockwoods Reservation April 9

Body

WILDWOOD, Mo.—Birdwatching is one of the fastest growing outdoor activities in America. It’s a fun and low-cost activity that can help people of all ages discover nature. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is offering an Intro to Birding program to help new birders kick start their birdwatching skills on Wednesday, April 9 from 9 – 10 a.m. at Rockwoods Reservation in Wildwood.

This is a free beginning bird ID program where participants will discover the various feathered visitors they’re likely to encounter throughout the year in the Show-ME-State. From blue jays to Carolina wrens, downy woodpeckers to red-eyed vireos, this program reviews more than 20 common Missouri birds, their physical characteristics, where they live, and what foods they’re attracted to. Learn distinguishing traits of each species such as color, song, and flight patterns.

The program will also cover tips on how to create a bird-friendly environment to attract feathered friends to the backyard.

At the end of the program, visitors can elect to go on an optional guided bird hike along some of Rockwood Reservation's paths, including the Rock Quarry Trail, to put some of their new birding skills into practice. Participants should dress for the weather and wear suitable hiking footwear.

Intro to Birding is a free class; however, advanced online registration is required at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4jF. The program is open to ages 15 and up.

Rockwoods Reservation is located at 2751 Glencoe Road, off Highway 109 between I-44 and Highway 100.

This program is one of several in a new MDC Outdoor Skills series. These free classes are for anyone seeking to connect more to nature or hone their outdoor skills. Upcoming programs include:

Hike a Conservation Area at LaBarque Creek Conservation Area, April 26

Outdoor Cooking at Rockwoods Reservation, May 7

Discover Nature Fishing 1 at Shaw Nature Reserve, May 9

Tree ID + Guided Hike at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 13

Knot Tying, at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Primitive Camping 101 at Caldwell Memorial Wildlife Area, May 23

Archery at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

Atlatl at Rockwoods Reservation, June 10

To learn more about these programs or to register, find them at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/4sg.