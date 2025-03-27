Learn how to preserve turkey fans at an online event April 10 with MDC
COLUMBIA, Mo. – Most hunters know that harvesting an animal does not mean the work is done. The animal must be processed, and in many cases, hunters will look to preserve things like the antlers from a deer or the fan from a turkey. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) invites hunters who are hoping to harvest a turkey this spring to an online event April 10 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. Participants of this free event will learn how to preserve and display a turkey fan.
Register for this event at http://short.mdc.mo.gov/49J. The link to join this class will be sent the morning of the event. Be sure to check your spam or junk box for the email. If an email is not received, please contact the instructor, Ashley Edwards, to let her know. Ashley can be reached at ashley.edwards@mdc.mo.gov.
