JARC FL CELEBRATES 39TH ANNUAL GALA, RAISING OVER $1.1 MILLION FOR PROGRAMS SUPPORTING INDIVIDUALS WITH DISABILITIES

The JARC Gala is a heartfelt celebration of our clients, their families, dedicated staff, generous donors, volunteers, and the community partners who make our mission possible." — Jeffrey Zirulnick, CEO, JARC Florida

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JARC Florida, a non-profit, non-sectarian organization that provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, hosted its 39th Annual Gala on March 9, 2025 at the Boca West Country Club in Boca Raton. The event was attended by nearly 400 guests and raised $1,128,747 to benefit JARC’s life-changing programs and services, including the Dr. Allen & Annette Stone Adult Day Training Program, The Selma & Irving Ettenberg Foundation Community Works, and ADAPT (Adults Aging in Place Together).A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2025 Lynne & Howard Halpern Champions for Special Needs Award to Billi and Bernie Marcus (of blessed memory). The award was presented by last year’s honoree, Toby Cooperman, alongside Lynne and Howard Halpern. Accepting the award on behalf of the Marcus family were Billi Marcus and her son, Michael Morris.Craig Shapiro received the 2025 Volunteer of the Year Award in recognition of his outstanding dedication to JARC’s Sports Talk program, where he serves alongside past honoree Jerry Kransdorf. Shapiro is a familiar face at JARC events, consistently showing up to support clients and most recently chaperoning the Sports Talk group on a memorable trip to a spring training baseball game in Jupiter. The award was presented by Fallon Gechter, JARC’s Director of Philanthropy and Community Relations.The gala was chaired by Carin and Scott Friedman and Cecilia and Jonathan Greenhut, with Lynne Halpern serving as honorary chair. Beloved entertainer Sam Simon returned as master of ceremonies, keeping the energy high throughout the event. Guests also enjoyed a silent auction, chaired by Ronni Sommer and Bettina Kaplan, along with a thrilling raffle generously sponsored by Elizabeth and Peter Levine."The JARC Gala is a heartfelt celebration of our clients, their families, dedicated staff, generous donors, volunteers, and the community partners who make our mission possible," said Jeffrey Zirulnick, Chief Executive Officer of JARC Florida. “This year’s event was a tremendous success – not only because of the record-breaking funds raised, but also because of the incredible momentum we’re building toward the opening of our new Caryn J. Clayman Life Skills Center.”Generous sponsors of the evening included: Charmed Life Home Care, The Pargh Foundation, Jeff & Jill Tompkins, Ellen & Eric Gechter, The Boca Raton Observer, Karen & John Gardner, Peter & Elizabeth Levine, Parkshore Pharmacon, Caryn J. Clayman, Carin & Scott Friedman, Bettina & Bruce Kaplan, Publix Charities, Southern Glazers Wine & Spirits, Harry Posin, Phyllis & Neil Greenblum.About JARC FL JARC Florida, a non-sectarian organization based in Boca Raton, provides programs and services to educate and empower individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization’s vision is to remove barriers to independence so that each person with intellectual and developmental disabilities is better able to reach his or her potential. JARC currently operates ten group homes in the Boca Raton and Delray Beach area for adults with developmental disabilities. JARC offers apartment living for those who do not require 24-hour supervision as well as vocational training in the Mel & Elaine Stein Living and Learning Center. The organization was created in the mid 1980’s in response to the needs of families with adult children with developmental disabilities. Learn more at http://jarcfl.org

