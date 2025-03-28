Las Vegas Dental Group Welcomes New Hygienist Rebecca Doyle, RDH, to the LVDG Team
Las Vegas Dental Group expands its team, adding skilled hygienist Rebecca Doyle, RDH, dedicated to patient education and community care.
After graduating from the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) in 2004, Rebecca gained extensive experience in specialty dental offices including periodontics, pedodontics, orthodontics, and implantology in Scottsdale, AZ. She is certified in laser therapy and is dedicated to continuous professional development, regularly attending workshops and seminars to stay updated with the latest advancements in dental technology.
Rebecca is particularly focused on patient education, ensuring each patient understands the importance of oral health and collaborating with them to create personalized care plans that encourage long-term wellness.
"We believe Rebecca's passion and dedication will greatly enhance the level of care we provide, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction." said practice owner Nicholas Maffeo, DMD.
Committed to her hometown, Rebecca actively volunteers at dental fairs, offering essential dental services to the homeless community in Las Vegas. When not in the office, Rebecca enjoys cooking, rodeo events, and exploring nature trails with her dogs, Daisy and Lily. She looks forward to fulfilling her dream of zip-lining in Costa Rica someday.
LVDG is thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the team and confident her expertise will enhance the exceptional patient care LVDG is known for as a trusted Las Vegas dentist. said practice owner Nicholas Maffeo, DMD.
