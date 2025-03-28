Las Vegas Dental Group Welcomes New Hygienist Rebecca Doyle, RDH, to the LVDG Team

Las Vegas Dental Group LVDG Rebecca Doyle, RDH Nicholas Maffeo, DMD

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas Dental Group (LVDG), a leading dentist in Las Vegas , is pleased to announce Rebecca Doyle, RDH, has joined the LVDG team. A third-generation Las Vegas native and proud graduate of Western High School, Rebecca brings significant experience and passion for dental hygiene and patient care to LVDG.After graduating from the College of Southern Nevada (CSN) in 2004, Rebecca gained extensive experience in specialty dental offices including periodontics, pedodontics, orthodontics, and implantology in Scottsdale, AZ. She is certified in laser therapy and is dedicated to continuous professional development, regularly attending workshops and seminars to stay updated with the latest advancements in dental technology.Rebecca is particularly focused on patient education, ensuring each patient understands the importance of oral health and collaborating with them to create personalized care plans that encourage long-term wellness."We believe Rebecca's passion and dedication will greatly enhance the level of care we provide, reinforcing our commitment to excellence and patient satisfaction." said practice owner Nicholas Maffeo, DMD.Committed to her hometown, Rebecca actively volunteers at dental fairs, offering essential dental services to the homeless community in Las Vegas. When not in the office, Rebecca enjoys cooking, rodeo events, and exploring nature trails with her dogs, Daisy and Lily. She looks forward to fulfilling her dream of zip-lining in Costa Rica someday.LVDG is thrilled to welcome Rebecca to the team and confident her expertise will enhance the exceptional patient care LVDG is known for as a trusted Las Vegas dentist . said practice owner Nicholas Maffeo, DMD.For more information about LVDG and their services, please visit https://www.lasvegasdentalgroup.com/ Contact:Las Vegas Dental Group2701 W Charleston BlvdLas Vegas, NV 89102(702) 870-5165info@lasvegasdentalgroup.com

