Vegas Skeet Association Announces 2025 Comstock Skeet Tournament at Clark County Shooting Complex in Las Vegas, NV

Vegas Skeet Tournament

Seventh Annual Comstock Skeet Tournament at the CCSC In Las Vegas, NV April 25-27 2025

This will be the seventh year having this event at the CCSC and hope to make it the best yet.” — Bob Donovan

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Vegas Skeet Association , in partnership with the Clark County Shooting Complex , is excited to announce the return of the 2025 Comstock event . This highly anticipated event will take place at the CCSC for the seventh consecutive year, bringing together skeet shooting enthusiasts from all over the country.The 2025 Comstock skeet tounament will be held from Friday, April 25th to Sunday, April 27th. Event registration will be open on Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and on Saturday and Sunday from 8 AM to 12 PM.All participants are required to register in advance to secure their spot in the competition. Tournament registration form and shoot program are available for download on the Vegas Skeet Association website.The Vegas Skeet Association and CCSC are dedicated to promoting the sport of skeet shooting and providing a safe and enjoyable experience for all participants. The 2025 Comstock event is a testament to their commitment, as it continues to grow in popularity and attract top shooters from around the nation.This event is not just for seasoned professionals, but also for beginners looking to try their hand at skeet shooting. With a variety of categories and divisions, there is something for everyone at the 2025 Comstock. So mark your calendars and join us for a weekend of friendly competition and camaraderie at the Clark County Shooting Complex.For more information and to register for the 2025 Comstock event, please visit the Vegas Skeet Association website. We look forward to seeing you there!Contact:Vegas Skeet AssociationEmail: vegasskeet@gmail.comWebsite: www.vegasskeet.com

