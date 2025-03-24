Las Vegas Dental Group Nicohola Maffeo, DMD Barry Dean Jewell, RHD, BA

Las Vegas Dental Group Celebrates Retirement of Esteemed Dental Hygienist, Dean Jewell, RDH

We sincerely thank Dean for his years of dedication, kindness, and outstanding professionalism. He leaves behind an incredible legacy and will always remain a cherished part of the LVDG family.” — Nicholas Maffeo, DMD

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- After 40 wonderful years as a dental hygienist, including the last seven remarkable years with Las Vegas Dental Group LVDG ), Dean Jewell, RDH, has officially announced his retirement.Reflecting on his rewarding career, Dean stated, "It has been an incredible journey, and I am grateful for the trust, laughter, and friendships I have shared with my patients and colleagues. It has been my privilege and honor to be a part of so many people's healthcare."Throughout his tenure at LVDG, Dean's compassionate care, warmth, and professionalism have significantly enhanced the patient experience. His dedication and positive spirit have earned him admiration and respect from both patients and colleagues alike."Dean has been an invaluable part of our practice, consistently providing exceptional care and building meaningful relationships with patients and colleagues," said Nicholas Maffeo, DMD, owner of Las Vegas Dental Group."While I will miss being part of the team, I look forward to this next chapter and the new adventures ahead," Dean shared. "I'm looking forward to traveling, taking up some new hobbies, spending more time with my friends and family, and just relaxing. Thank you all for your support and for making my career so fulfilling!"The entire LVDG team extends heartfelt gratitude to Dean for his many years of dedicated service and wishes him great happiness and fulfillment in retirement.Las Vegas Dental Group is currently accepting new patients. If you're looking for a new dentist in Las Vegas , we invite you to call us at (702) 870-5165 or visit https://www.lasvegasdentalgroup.com/ to schedule an appointment or learn more about LVDG services.Las Vegas Dental Group2701 W Charleston BlvdLas Vegas, NV 89102

Las Vegas Dental Group Patient Review | Dental Hygienist Dean Jewel RDH #dentalhygienist #lvdg

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.