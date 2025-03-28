RIAH Unleashes Powerful new Music Video for 'Daddy Issues'

RIAH, Image by Pixil Studios RIAH, Image by Pixil Studios

Riah Unveils "Daddy Issues" - A Raw, Visceral Dive into Betrayal, Healing, and Power

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rising dark-pop artist Riah unveils the gripping new music video for “Daddy Issues” diving deeper into the raw, emotional themes of her 2024 album Trauma Bond—an unflinching exploration of toxic relationships, abandonment, and personal reckoning.

Following the success of her video “Sertraline,” “Daddy Issues” is a seductive yet haunting track, weaving together elements of dark pop and R&B with sultry melodies and biting lyricism. The song is a cathartic release, confronting the pain of broken promises, cycles of betrayal, and the ultimate decision to let go. Gritty, intimate, and unapologetic - Riah unravels the painful realization that some people—no matter how much you love them—will never change. Sharp and unfiltered, the lyrics walk the line between resentment and reluctant nostalgia, navigating the turmoil of anger, grief, and empowerment. There’s exhaustion in cleaning up someone else’s mess, a lingering ache for what could have been, and, ultimately, the clarity that comes with letting go.

Both a confrontation and a farewell, it only made sense to direct this video with a moody, evocative aesthetic, that pushes boundaries and brings the song’s tension to life. RIAH utilizes chair and pole work to symbolize the delicate dance between power and vulnerability, visually mirroring the song’s tension between love and destruction, freedom and entrapment. Using movement as a form of storytelling—balancing strength and fragility, control and chaos - it’s a deliberate choice to challenge outdated narratives around sensuality and reclaim it as an act of agency. “The movement in this video isn’t just for aesthetics—it’s an expression of survival and self-ownership,” RIAH explains. “Pole work has been stigmatized, and is often misunderstood, but it’s an art form—one that embodies control, resilience, and storytelling. I wanted to challenge outdated narratives and reclaim the narrative of sensuality as power, rather than objectification.”

"Pole work is often misunderstood... It’s not just about performance—it’s about reclaiming power, turning pain into something beautiful. In this video, it represents breaking free from someone else’s chaos and stepping fully into my own.”

At its core, “Daddy Issues” is about realizing that some people will never change—no matter how many chances they’re given. It’s a song for anyone who’s had to let go of someone they once loved, whether it be a parent, a partner, or a friend. It’s for anyone who’s watched someone self-destruct and finally stopped waiting for them to get it right.“This song is deeply personal, but I know I’m not alone in feeling the weight of broken promises,” RIAH shares. “There’s a unique kind of grief that comes with knowing someone will never be who you needed them to be. But there’s also power in walking away.... 'Daddy Issues' is the moment you stop making excuses for them. The moment you stop cleaning up their mess.”

Production Credits: Riah (Main artist and Songwriter), Nergeim Evgeni (Composer), Quoc Truong (Mixing/Mastering); Chris Rasmussen (Videographer/Photographer)

Daddy Issues by RIAH

