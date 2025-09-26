Warren Teagarden Releases 'Haiku Islands Volume Two,' an Indie Rock Collection

Cover art by Lana Ip Warren Teagarden performing at Hotel Utah. Photo by Mr. Dodgy. "Hella Kismet Shit" Cover Art by Warren Teagarden

The second in a three-part EP series blends sharp wit and indie-rock reflection into self-contained 'islands' of sound.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, September 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Singer-songwriter Warren Teagarden releases "Haiku Islands Volume Two," the second installment in his three-part EP series exploring self-contained songs as independent “islands” of sound and style. The project pairs his lo-fi and garage-punk roots with more refined, nuanced arrangements, while keeping its core indie rock spirit.

The series title nods to two ideas: 'islands' for the way each track stands on its own, and 'haiku' for the overall 5–7–5 concept across the trilogy — three EPs released with five, seven and five songs, respectively. "Haiku Islands Volume One," includes 5 tracks, "Haiku Islands Volume Two," includes 7, and "Haiku Islands Volume Three," will include 5. Teagarden says he was also drawn to prime numbers; each EP’s track count is prime, and the total number of songs across the series (17) is prime as well.

"I'm willing to explore my ideas in the songs, almost thinking aloud rather than stating a conclusive viewpoint," said Warren Teagarden. "The songs aren't so much trying to provide answers, but to ask interesting questions."

The lead single, “Hella Kismet Shit,” released on Sept. 12, delivering a sly, anti-authoritarian bite. It's a fictionalized jab at a controlling figure, loosely inspired by a former day-job manager with a restless groove and sharp turns of phrase.

Other highlights include “The Accent,” which leans into night-driving imagery and the 'laws of attraction'; “Fun Times,” a bittersweet cut with wry, skewed humor; “Learning Love,” a reflection on relationships that didn’t go as planned (featuring lead vocals by Eliza Hunt); and “Birthday,” which recalls two very different nights with two New York bands set against shifting relationship tides.

Teagarden recorded the EP with Mark Pistel at Room 5, mixed by Grace Coleman at Different Fur and mastered by Lien Do at Different Fur.

“I think a lot about what the future might look like,” Teagarden said. “You can’t really think about the future without thinking about the past, and how your past shapes the choices you make. Most of these songs deal in some way with navigating the possibilities of personal growth, tempered by the limitations of our own experience.”

Tracklist:

1. "Hella Kismet Shit"

2. "The Accent"

​3. "Fun Times"

4. "Learning Love"

5. "Tell the Truth"

6. "Medicine Baby"

7. "Birthday"

About Warren Teagarden

Warren Teagarden is a San Francisco-based indie rock songwriter known for distilling decades of influence, from Pixies and The Smiths to Violent Femmes and R.E.M., into sharp, self-assured songs that balance lyrical curiosity with rock ’n’ roll fundamentals.

Teagarden first gained traction with his band Warren Teagarden and the Good Grief, releasing multiple albums and earning steady college radio support, including spins on WFMU. In recent years, he has shifted to a solo approach, handling bass and lead guitar duties himself while inviting select collaborators into the studio. His songwriting blends the immediacy of lo-fi and garage-punk roots with more nuanced arrangements, allowing each track to stand apart in tone and theme.

His current project, "Haiku Islands," is a trilogy of EPs united not by a narrative concept but by form: three releases with five, seven and five songs, each one a “self-contained island” of sound. The title nods both to the haiku’s syllable structure and to Teagarden’s fascination with prime numbers, which guide the track counts across his catalog.

Lyrically, Teagarden often writes from a place of reflection rather than resolution. Whether channeling wry humor, anti-authoritarian bite, or unguarded introspection, his songs invite listeners into a space where meaning is as much about the feeling as the words themselves.

