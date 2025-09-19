Maria Deirisarri Seeks Five Paths to Peace on Debut EP, 'Si Vis Pacem'

"Si Vis Pacem" cover art. Image by Beatriz Deirisarri. Images by Beatriz Deirisarri. Maria by Beatriz Deirisarri.

The multi-genre journey blends vengeance, romance, solitude, forgiveness, and spirituality

ROSWELL, GA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, alt-pop singer-songwriter Maria Deirisarri releases her debut EP, "Si Vis Pacem," a five-song collection tracing the pursuit of peace in its many forms.

Out now on all platforms, the record takes its name from the Latin phrase “si vis pacem, para bellum” — “if you want peace, prepare for war," and finds the 19-year-old artist navigating personal battles with striking lyrical honesty. Its wide-ranging sonic palette spans stripped-back alt-folk, bossa nova, cinematic folk, and intimate pop.

"Si Vis Pacem" unfolds like a map with five distinct routes: the smoldering “Parabellum” (feat. Corey Kilgannon) readies for battle with restrained power; “bluejay” revels in love’s lighthearted escape; “And I’ll Fly” seeks strength in nature’s stillness; “Letting It Go” honors the hard work of forgiveness; and “Prayer” offers peace through spiritual connection. Together, they form what Deirisarri calls her “five paths of peace.”

"Every lyric was a challenge to myself to be as honest and direct as I could," said Singer-Songwriter Maria Deirisarri. "After around a year and a half, I’m pleased that 'Si Vis Pacem' is finally being released. I’m very proud of every song on the EP, the theme of peace that I wanted the EP to chase, and the cover art as well. It turned out so badass.”

Recorded with co-producers Corey Kilgannon and Jacob Hudson at Beaches Vineyard and Pine Studios in Jacksonville, Florida, each track carries a distinct production identity. “Parabellum,” written the night before recording, was captured live in a single take with just four instruments, its sparseness amplifying the quiet confidence of its whispered warning. Inspired in part by the John Wick film series, which also partly inspired the EP's title, it frames vengeance as a necessary step toward peace.

The next track, “bluejay,” draws from bossa nova to tell the story of a fleeting summer romance. Recorded entirely to tape without a click track, the song relied on guitars to set its warm, unfiltered rhythm, giving it the feel of a private performance. “And I’ll Fly” finds empowerment in nature’s stillness, with expansive guitar textures and graceful piano that build into a soaring affirmation of self-reliance. The song’s visual imagery mirrors its lyrical landscapes, including nods to the trembling timber, shivering sea and mighty mountains she sings about. An accompanying music video further amplifies these themes, alongside real footage of Maria skydiving.

On “Letting It Go,” melancholic melodies meet hopeful undertones in a meditation on forgiveness. Kilgannon and Hudson’s understated production leaves space for Deirisarri’s soft but commanding vocal delivery, underscoring the song’s emotional weight. The closing track, “Prayer,” is sung in a self-created language and dedicated to God. Designed to be felt more than understood, it opens with a nod to Ludwig Göransson and Baaba Maal’s “Wakanda” from Black Panther, and closes the EP on a note of spiritual connection and belonging.

"Si Vis Pacem" marks a series of firsts for Deirisarri: her first EP, her first featured artist collaboration and her first music video release. From the analog warmth of “bluejay” to the live, one-take recording of “Parabellum,” the project captures an artist fully stepping into her vision — a body of work that stands as both a personal milestone and complete artistic statement.

About Maria Deirisarri:

Rising pop artist Maria Deirisarri is only 19, but her musicianship and lyricism suggest wisdom beyond her years. The Atlanta-based singer-songwriter experiments with many genres, from dark alternative to bossa nova, generating an eclectic mix of music notably showcased in her debut album, In The Beginning.

Already amassing over 110k streams on Spotify, and garnering attention from top publications such as EARMILK and Conversations About Her, Maria Deirisarri’s success continues to increase with every release. The range of her sound entices listeners to discover every song’s personality, surprising them with lyrics connected to her Hispanic culture and multilingual heritage (such as in “The Same” and “Te Necesito”).

The young artist has triumphed in various competitions, ranging from her Trailblazing Performer accolade from the International Singer-Songwriters Association, her second-place finish in Omega’s Got Talent, to her Talent Preliminary Award in the Miss Georgia Teen Volunteer Competition.

Maria Deirisarri’s vibrant artiste meets the listener with a grace and uniqueness that is a breath of fresh air. Fans are eager to see what this up-and-coming superstar has up her sleeve.

