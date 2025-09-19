Kim Edwards Unveils 'Vignettes,' a Tender Collection of Story-Based Songs Exploring Life’s Seasons

"Vignettes" Cover. Photo by Bruce Kite, design by Victoria Strout. Kim Tilley by by Bruce Kite. Kim Tilley by by Bruce Kite.

With rich orchestration, the intimate album shares deeply empathetic, heartfelt and human stories exploring love, loss, and resilience.

Empathy is powerful. So maybe the common thread is less about sadness and more about empathy.” — Kim Edwards

LEHIGH VALLEY, PA, UNITED STATES, September 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, singer-songwriter Kim Edwards releases her latest full-length album, "Vignettes," a deeply personal collection of story-driven songs that capture life in all its fragile, fleeting beauty.

Spanning a decade of writing, "Vignettes" gathers ten intimate 'story songs,' each a standalone moment, like a breakup steeped in smoke and memory (“Ashes to Ashes”), a restless voyage across stormy seas (“The Seafarer’s Song”), the bittersweet ache of loving someone who can’t stay (“Raised by Wolves”) and a Dust Bowl-inspired journey across generations (“Steinbeck”).

Inspired by books, podcasts, and the lives of friends and imagined characters, these songs form a gallery of emotion, including snapshots of love, loss, and the quiet resilience of the human heart.

"Some friends have pointed out that the album seems to have a sad, or at least melancholy, theme to it," said Edwards. "It wasn't my intention to create a bummer album, but it is sometimes easier for me to dig deep into the 'achier' feels and try to give words to these nuanced emotions. I think I'm just more naturally drawn to these types of songs; there's something really comforting and validating in hearing a song that makes you think, 'Ah, that person gets it.' Empathy is powerful. So maybe the common thread is less about sadness and more about empathy."

Musically, "Vignettes" is the album Edwards always dreamed of making: a hushed, cinematic journey of piano, real strings and organic textures, produced in collaboration with longtime creative partner Jared Salte (Salt Shaker Studios).

True to Edwards’ vision, the record leans into dynamic, and at times rubato-style storytelling. From stripped-down piano ballads to orchestral swells, each track expertly bends with emotional nuance, warmth and honesty, rather than strict perfection. Real, lush strings throughout by Rob Szabo and a real horn section on "Steinbeck" (featuring Fletch Wiley on flugelhorn and trumpet and Phil Miller on trombone) bring warmth, texture and lift to the arrangements.

"My favorite tracks on any album are the stripped-down, piano-and-strings, acoustic songs that usually are the last track of an album," Kim said. "In the past, I was concerned that it would be too much to have an entire album of low-key, emotional ballad songs. But over time, I’ve come to focus more on creating music that I love and am proud of, rather than trying to anticipate what others might want."

The title, "Vignettes," speaks to the nature of the album: a series of unconnected yet emotionally resonant sketches, drawn from lived experiences as well as imagined lives. Some songs were written over a decade ago; others are more recent. Together, they form a timeless, reflective body of work, one that feels like paging through a weathered journal or lingering in a quiet corner of memory.

Musically, "Vignettes" blends the lyrical intimacy of Ingrid Michaelson and Regina Spektor with the sweeping, cinematic textures of Sleeping At Last and Taylor Swift’s "folklore."

The album’s visual identity leans further into nostalgia, evoking the 1930s and ’40s with analog-inspired photography by Bruce Kite and bookish, handwritten design by Victoria Strout. Edwards seeks to press the collection to vinyl, further emphasizing its timeless, tactile nature.

__

"Vignettes" Track List:

1. "Ashes to Ashes"

2. "The Seafarer’s Song"

3. "Tamed"

4. "Winter"

5. "Raised by Wolves"

6. "The Cure"

7. "Please Let Me Go"

8. "Steinbeck"

9. "The Cowboy Philosopher"

10. "Far (Strings Version)"

All songs written by Kim Edwards (c) 2012–2025 White Shore Music (ASCAP)

__

About Kim Edwards:

With a voice as intimate as a journal entry and melodies that echo like memory, Kim Edwards crafts cinematic, emotionally rich songs that feel both timeless and deeply personal. A Lehigh Valley, PA-based singer-songwriter with roots in classical piano and a love for storytelling-driven pop, Edwards writes vignettes—poetic snapshots of longing, love, and quiet resilience.

Over the years, Edwards has developed a signature sound: moody, melancholic, and lush with introspective nuance. Inspired by the likes of Ingrid Michaelson, Regina Spektor, and Sleeping At Last, she blends lyrical vulnerability with orchestral textures often drawing comparisons to her influences while carving out a sonic world uniquely her own. Her songs have found homes in branded content for Chaco Shoes, Paraxel, and Disney Weddings, and her cover of “Auld Lang Syne” garnered over 150K Spotify streams after landing a spot on the platform’s Folksy Christmas playlist. In 2013, she was selected from hundreds of applicants for ASCAP’s prestigious Jerry Ragovoy Songwriters Workshop in NYC, has performed twice at Musikfest in Bethlehem, PA, and in storied venues like The Bitter End, Eddie’s Attic, and Bluebird Cafe.

Among her most meaningful career moments, Kim had the rare honor of opening for The Beach Boys—a lifelong dream realized for the devoted fan—and also shared a stage with Jars of Clay at a local festival. These highlights underscore her steady dedication to her craft and the quiet authenticity that resonates through her music.

Edwards is embracing music on her own terms. Her forthcoming album, Vignettes, is the most personal and fully realized project of her career. Co-produced by Jared Salte, the album serves as a dream fulfilled: “Each song has its own special place in my heart,” she says. “There’s not a single filler.”

Now a mother and entering into a reflective new chapter, Kim Edwards stands as a reminder that in a world obsessed with virality and speed, artistry rooted in depth, patience, and honesty endures. Her music offers a quiet refuge for the reflective listener—those seeking comfort, catharsis, or simply the feeling of being seen.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.