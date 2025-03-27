Integris Design LLC Launches Over The Bull, A No-Nonsense Marketing Podcast for Business Owners

Over The Bull Podcast Ken Carroll, Co-Founder, Integris Design LLC Integris Design Single Color Logo

A podcast for business owners who are tired of marketing fluff and want real, practical insight from inside a working creative agency.

An Asheville-based agency launches Over The Bull, a podcast helping business owners cut through marketing noise with real insight and no fluff.” — Ken Carroll

ASHEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Integris Design LLC, an Asheville-based digital marketing and design agency with nearly two decades of experience serving clients across the U.S., has officially launched a new podcast titled Over The Bull. The show delivers straightforward insight for business owners who are tired of inflated promises, generic strategies, and marketing buzzwords that don’t translate into results.

Hosted by Ken Carroll, Creative Director at Integris Design, Over The Bull pulls from years of agency experience and real-world stories to help business owners cut through the clutter and understand what actually works in digital marketing. The podcast covers topics such as hiring the right creative professionals, identifying marketing red flags, understanding brand value, and getting clarity around digital strategy.

"Too many business owners are being sold overpriced, underperforming marketing services," says Ken Carroll. "We launched Over The Bull to expose what’s behind the curtain—what actually drives results and what’s just wasting your time and money."

Each episode of Over The Bull brings practical, no-nonsense commentary and interviews with seasoned professionals in the digital marketing, design, and business world. The podcast doesn't aim to impress with trendy terminology—it focuses on substance, strategy, and stories from the trenches. Designed specifically for business owners who may not have in-house marketing teams or those who have been burned by vague "solutions," the podcast is a fresh voice in a saturated market.

In Episode 1, titled "We Fired a Client," Ken discusses a real situation where Integris Design made the difficult decision to end a business relationship. The episode explores the red flags that led to that moment and offers valuable takeaways for business owners about setting boundaries, protecting their brand, and choosing marketing partners with integrity.

Episode 2 addresses the most common misconceptions in digital marketing, including why traffic doesn’t equal success, how SEO gets misunderstood, and the difference between growth strategies and vanity metrics. The episode empowers business owners to ask better questions and demand better answers from their marketing providers.

Episode 3 features a 30-year design veteran and focuses on how to evaluate whether a designer truly brings creative value or is simply recycling templates. Listeners gain insight into how originality, planning, and production experience play a crucial role in effective branding.

"Business owners don’t need another podcast filled with jargon and hacks," says Ken. "They need clear, direct conversations about what to look for, what to avoid, and how to build a brand that reflects who they are."

As an Asheville-based agency, Integris Design brings a local perspective to a national conversation. The podcast reflects the firm’s commitment to creative integrity, strategic planning, and ethical marketing—values that have defined the company since its founding.

Over The Bull is now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other major podcast platforms. New episodes are released weekly and run approximately 30-60 minutes.

For business owners in Asheville and beyond, Over The Bull offers a rare blend of honesty, expertise, and actionable advice. Whether you’re just getting started with digital marketing or you've been burned by bloated agency pitches, this podcast gives you a grounded perspective on how to approach your next move with clarity and confidence.

Listen now: https://open.spotify.com/show/06s303fZOoktIa1uwAVA2D Learn more: https://integrisdesign.com

For press inquiries, interview requests, or guest opportunities, please contact:Ken CarrollCreative Director, Integris Design LLCHost of Over The BullEmail: [Your Email]Phone: [Your Phone]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.