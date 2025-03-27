Branded Hospitality Partners with Informa to Launch Industry's First Influencer Row at Restaurant Leadership Conference

Branded Hospitality Logo The Hospitality Hangout: Where the Insiders Hang

This groundbreaking partnership positions Branded as the official Influencer Partner for the industry's premier leadership event

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Branded Hospitality and Informa Connect have joined forces to create the first-ever "Branded Influencer Row" at the 2025 Restaurant Leadership Conference (RLC). This groundbreaking partnership positions Branded as the official Influencer Partner for the industry's premier leadership event, set to transform how attendees engage with hospitality's most influential voices.The innovative Branded Influencer Row will serve as RLC's dynamic media hub, where industry powerhouses and emerging leaders will share insights through live broadcasts of Branded's award-winning podcast, The Hospitality Hangout , among 4 others. This immersive experience will extend the conference's impact far beyond its physical walls, bringing exclusive content and thought leadership to global audiences."We’re bringing our digital storytelling and infotainment off the waves and on the ground," said Michael Schatzberg, Co-Founder and Co-Managing Partner at Branded Hospitality. "We're effectively breaking down the conference's walls, allowing the global hospitality community to experience RLC's energy and insights firsthand."The strategically positioned Influencer Row will feature high-energy interviews, interactive sessions, and real-time content creation with restaurant executives, entrepreneurs, and technology innovators. Branded Influencer Row creates a two-way conversation that democratizes access to industry thought leadership. This initiative reinforces Branded Hospitality's commitment to connecting visionary ideas with practical implementation across the restaurant ecosystem.Join Us at RLC 2025The Restaurant Leadership Conference 2025 will take place in Arizona this April. For interview opportunities at Branded Influencer Row or to learn more about partnership opportunities, please contact Julie Zucker.About Branded Hospitality:Branded Hospitality ( www.brandedstrategic.com ) is the leading investment and solutions platform dedicated to the hospitality & foodservice industry. As experienced restaurant operators, hospitality experts, venture capitalists, strategic investors, advisors and corporate matchmakers, we leverage relationships with industry leading restaurant & hospitality operators, software vendors, and corporate enterprises to best create and capture value for our clients and partners.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.