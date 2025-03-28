Five Leaders. One Vision. A Lifetime of Impact Recognized

Willis College

Celebrated with the King Charles III Coronation Medal for their transformative impact on students and workforce development.

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Culminating a historic month for Willis College, Sarah Patrick and Bonnie Gardner, two senior leaders, have been awarded the King Charles III Coronation Medal, recognizing their outstanding contributions to Canadian career education.The King Charles III Coronation Medal was established to commemorate His Majesty King Charles III's coronation on May 6, 2023. It is awarded to 30,000 Canadians who have made significant contributions to their communities.Nominated by the National Association of Career Colleges (NACC) , Patrick and Gardner received their medals during a special ceremony in Edmonton on March 27, 2025. The ceremony celebrated their leadership in education, student advocacy, and the advancement of career-focused learning in Canada.Their recognition follows earlier ceremonies this month, where two of their colleagues were also honoured for their contributions to the sector:March 2, 2025 – Halifax, NS: Henry Devlin, President and CEO of Willis College, was recognized for his lifelong impact on career education.March 19, 2025 – Gatineau, QC: Ramona Buda, Chief Operating Officer of Willis College and NACC Treasurer, received her national leadership medal in education policy and workforce readiness.Together, these four executives exemplify a shared commitment to student success, workforce development, and expanding career-focused learning across Canada.Leading with Purpose: Sarah Patrick and Bonnie GardnerAs Vice President of Academic and Campus Excellence, Sarah Patrick has been instrumental in shaping student support frameworks and academic strategy across Willis College. With a background in student advocacy and a passion for accessible education, she has led systemwide improvements in mental health support, early intervention policies, and curriculum design."This recognition is not just about my individual contributions," said Patrick. "It reflects the collective efforts of the teams, students, and colleagues I’ve had the privilege to work alongside. Every initiative I’ve led has been rooted in the belief that education doesn’t just transform individuals—it transforms families and communities."Bonnie Gardner, Vice President of Student Enrollment and Financial Services at CBBC Career College, has been a champion for student success, ensuring that education remains accessible and transformative. With a career spanning multiple private career colleges, she has played a pivotal role in expanding pathways for students, helping them navigate enrollment, financial support, and career-focused learning opportunities. Her leadership has strengthened Willlis’ commitment to student-centered education, building processes that foster collaboration, efficiency, and long-term success for graduates."Receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal is an incredible honour," said Gardner. "As a British-educated immigrant, this moment is especially meaningful. More than anything, I hope I’ve been someone students could count on—someone who believed in them and walked alongside them through their journeys."Sisters and longtime colleagues, Patrick and Gardner immigrated to Canada from Scotland and have spent over 40 years working in private post-secondary education. Their shared legacy is one of mentorship, resilience, and championing student-focused change across the country.A Landmark Month for Willis CollegeThe March 27 ceremony in Edmonton marked the final medal presentation in a historic month for Willis College. With four executive team members receiving the King Charles III Coronation Medal, this month has highlighted the extraordinary leadership driving career-focused education across Canada."The recognition of our leadership team underscores the critical role of career colleges in strengthening Canada’s workforce," said Henry Devlin, President and CEO of Willis College. "Each of these leaders has dedicated their career to ensuring students have access to the education and opportunities they need to thrive in today’s job market."About Willis College Willis College, Canada’s longest-established career college, has been empowering students since 1866. With over nearly 175,000 graduates, Willis College delivers career-focused education in high-demand industries through online and in-person programs with an average class size of just 13. From Ottawa’s only fully accredited Massage Therapy program completed in under two years to cybersecurity training trusted by the Canadian Armed Forces, Willis College equips graduates to succeed.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.