CBBC Career College to Spotlight Top Beauty Talents at 2025 Nova Scotia Skills Competition

To all the competitors—this is your moment to showcase your skills and passion. Whether you take home a medal or not, you’ve already accomplished something incredible. We wish you the best of luck!” — Sarah Patrick

SYDNEY, NOVA SCOTIA, CANADA, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CBBC Career College is thrilled to announce that it will be the official host for the 2025 Nova Scotia Skills Competition for Hairstyling and Aesthetics at its Training Salon & Spa in Sydney on April 11, 2025.This highly anticipated event, organized by Skills Canada - Nova Scotia, will bring together the province’s most promising up-and-coming beauty professionals, giving them a platform to compete in an industry-standard setting while demonstrating their creativity, precision, and technical expertise. Winners will go on to represent Nova Scotia at the Skills Canada National Competition in Regina, Saskatchewan, on May 28-29, 2025.The Hairstyling competition will test participants in three key areas: high-fashion textured hairstyling, men’s commercial cutting, and women’s cut, colour, and styling. Meanwhile, the Aesthetics competition will challenge competitors in detailed nail artistry, body therapy treatments, and creative seasonal makeup applications.Raising the Bar for Beauty & Skilled Trades in Nova Scotia“Hosting this competition is an exciting opportunity to support the next generation of hairstylists and aestheticians,” said Sarah Patrick, VP of Academic and Campus Excellence at CBBC Career College. “This event is not just about competition—it’s about growth, learning, and celebrating the incredible talent in the province.”The Nova Scotia Skills Competition is an intense test of skill and dedication, and every competitor has worked incredibly hard to earn their place. As hosts, CBBC Career College recognizes and celebrates all participants' dedication, perseverance, and passion.Where Are They Now? 2024 Winners Reflect on Their SuccessLast year’s competition showcased extraordinary talents from across the province, with competitors demonstrating remarkable skill, creativity, and professionalism. As we look ahead to the 2025 competition, we caught up with CBBC graduates and past winners to see where their journeys have taken them.Abisola Oshikoya, CBBC Career College Graduate - Freelance Nail TechnicianSince winning silver at Nova Scotia Skills in 2024, Abisola has launched her freelance nail business, creating intricate designs and working with a growing clientele. “Competing at Skills Nova Scotia was a great way to gain experience and build confidence in my abilities.” she shared. Her advice for future competitors? “Enjoy yourself—don’t put too much pressure on winning. It’s a great experience, and it’s fun.”Julia McCallum, CBBC Career College Graduate - Aesthetician at Touch of Radiance Salon, DartmouthAfter winning gold at provincials and silver at Nationals in Quebec, Julia graduated from CBBC’s Aesthetics program, passed her licensing exam, and landed a job at Touch of Radiance Salon in Dartmouth. “The connections I made at CBBC helped me get where I am today,” she said.She notes that the competition boosted her confidence and professionalism. “I now feel more comfortable educating my clients and speaking in a professional setting. I feel more confident than ever in making clients feel great about my services.” Julia advises future competitors: “Try your hardest, but have fun and enjoy the process. It can be stressful, but don’t forget to take a moment and believe in yourself!”Annie MacInnis, CBBC Career College Graduate - Hairstylist at Spirit Spa, HalifaxAnnie’s career has taken off since competing at the national level and winning Silver—she landed a position at Spirit Spa in Halifax, where she works as a stylist assistant, gradually building her clientele. “One of my instructors recommended me for the job,” she said. “There’s so much opportunity here, and I’m even doing runway styling for the JUNOs this year!”Reflecting on her competition experience, she credits Skills Canada with boosting her confidence and ambition. “It was intimidating at first, but I’m so glad I did it. My manager is already pushing me to enter more competitions. It made me realize how much more there is to achieve in this industry.” Her words of encouragement for future competitors? “Go in for the experience, not just the win. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to learn, network, and push yourself.”Follow the Action OnlineThe 2025 Nova Scotia Skills Competition is a must-watch event for anyone passionate about skilled trades, hairstyling, and aesthetics.Stay connected with CBBC Career College on Facebook and Instagram for live event coverage, behind-the-scenes content, and exclusive interviews with competitors and industry professionals.For more details about the competition, visit Skills Canada – Nova Scotia.Want to learn more about CBBC Career College’s industry-leading programs, visit cbbccareercollege.ca. About CBBC Career CollegeFounded in 1958, CBBC Career College is Nova Scotia’s longest-established private career college, with campuses in Sydney, Dartmouth, and Halifax. With over 25,000 alumni, CBBC offers 13 in-demand programs, including the province’s only nationally accredited Medical Laboratory Assistant program. As a trusted leader in education, CBBC is committed to student success, career readiness, and addressing Nova Scotia’s workforce needs.

