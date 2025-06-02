Willis College Renews 'Learning Together' Veteran and Family Scholarship for Another Two Years

Willis College

OTTAWA, ONTARIO, CANADA, June 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Canadian Armed Forces Day — On this day dedicated to honouring the service and sacrifice of Canada's military members, Willis College is proud to announce the renewal of the Learning Together Veteran and Family Scholarship for another two years. This announcement reaffirms the College’s long-standing commitment to supporting Canadian Veterans and their families.Originally launched in 2022, this innovative scholarship program provides up to 80 full-tuition scholarships to the families of Veterans who are also attending Willis College. The program recognizes the sacrifices made not only by those in uniform but also by the spouses, children, and loved ones who stand alongside them.“We are thrilled to announce the renewal of the Learning Together scholarship on Canadian Armed Forces Day, a day that reminds all of us of the extraordinary service and sacrifice of Canada’s military community,” said Henry Devlin, CEO of Willis College. “At Willis, we recognize the strength behind the uniform is the family. This program is our way of honouring that sacrifice and providing Veterans and their families with the tools and opportunities they deserve to build a bright future.”Under the program, every Veteran enrolled at Willis College is entitled to nominate one immediate family member to receive a full-tuition scholarship. The initiative covers all Willis College programs, with flexible learning options available both on-campus and online.Supporting Veterans Beyond the UniformTransitioning from military to civilian life can be a challenging journey, and education plays a pivotal role in easing this shift. The Learning Together scholarship helps Veterans and their families acquire the in-demand skills needed to thrive in the civilian workforce.“Willis College has a long-standing history of helping Veterans translate their experience into meaningful civilian careers,” added Devlin. “We are proud to continue this tradition and help entire families benefit from the power of education.”While the program's first phase laid an important foundation, Willis College is committed to amplifying awareness and ensuring that more Veterans and their families can take advantage of this life-changing opportunity.For more information about the Learning Together Veteran and Family Scholarship, visit https://www.williscollege.com/learningtogether or contact:Cheyenne McCroryMarketing Coordinatorcheyenne.mccrory@summit2.caWillis College, Canada’s longest-established career college, has been empowering students since 1866. With nearly 175,000 graduates, Willis College delivers career-focused education in high-demand industries through online and in-person programs with an average class size of just 13. From Ottawa’s only fully accredited Massage Therapy program that can be completed in under two years to cybersecurity training trusted by the Canadian Armed Forces, Willis College equips graduates to succeed.Willis College is proud to support Canadian Armed Forces personnel and Veterans through the nation’s most comprehensive Veteran support program—designed by Veterans, for Veterans. With specialized programs in Cybersecurity Analyst, Cyber Operator, Business Administration, Legal Studies, and Healthcare, as well as close collaboration with Veterans Affairs Canada, Willis College helps Veterans navigate their education journey and transition to civilian life with confidence.

