St. Albans Barracks // Stolen Motorcycle // Swanton

VSP News Release-Incident STATE OF VERMONT DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY VERMONT STATE POLICE NEWS RELEASE CASE#: 25A2002049 RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand STATION: St. Albans CONTACT#: 802-524-5993 DATE/TIME: 3/26/25 06:44 INCIDENT LOCATION: Dawn’s Way, Swanton Vermont VIOLATION: Theft of Motorcycle ACCUSED: Unknown AGE: CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: VICTIM: Caron Adams AGE: 34 CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/26/25 at approximately 06:44 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen motorcycle from Dawn’s Way in Swanton. It is a 2024 black Harley Davidson with VT motorcycle plate SK164. A photo of the motorcycle is attached to this press release. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.