St. Albans Barracks // Stolen Motorcycle // Swanton

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 25A2002049

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:    Corporal Adam Marchand                         

STATION:          St. Albans           

CONTACT#:  802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME:  3/26/25  06:44

INCIDENT LOCATION: Dawn’s Way, Swanton Vermont

VIOLATION:  Theft of Motorcycle

 

ACCUSED: Unknown                                              

AGE:

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:

 

VICTIM:  Caron Adams

AGE: 34

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:  Swanton, Vermont

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:  On 3/26/25 at approximately 06:44 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen motorcycle from Dawn’s Way in Swanton.  It is a 2024 black Harley Davidson with VT motorcycle plate SK164.  A photo of the motorcycle is attached to this press release.  Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.

 

 

 

