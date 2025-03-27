St. Albans Barracks // Stolen Motorcycle // Swanton
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 25A2002049
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Corporal Adam Marchand
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 3/26/25 06:44
INCIDENT LOCATION: Dawn’s Way, Swanton Vermont
VIOLATION: Theft of Motorcycle
ACCUSED: Unknown
AGE:
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE:
VICTIM: Caron Adams
AGE: 34
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Swanton, Vermont
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 3/26/25 at approximately 06:44 hours, Vermont State Police received a report of a stolen motorcycle from Dawn’s Way in Swanton. It is a 2024 black Harley Davidson with VT motorcycle plate SK164. A photo of the motorcycle is attached to this press release. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the State Police in St. Albans at 802-524-5993.
