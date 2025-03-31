Koniag Government Services Achieves AWS Migration and Modernization Competency

The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency demonstrates the talent and dedication of our workforce, as well as our proven capability to deliver AWS solutions reliably and successfully.” — Paul Williams, VP of Solutions, Koniag Government Services

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, March 31, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration and Modernization Competency after a rigorous one-year process. Among AWS Certified partners with this competency, KGS is currently the only Government industry partner that participates inthe Small Disadvantaged Business 8(a) program. This new competency expands on KGS’ strategic involvement with AWS. Along with earning a Government Consulting Competency in 2022, KGS has joined five AWS partner programs, including: Select Tier Training, Advanced Tier Services, Authorized Training Partner, AWS Solution Provider Program, and AWS Public Sector Solution Provider.The AWS Migration and Modernization Competency allows customers to easily and confidently engage highly specialized AWS Partners to modernize their applications, either before or after they migrate to AWS. As a trusted AWS partner, we deliver software solutions that embrace cloud and application transformation, reduce licensing and operational costs, and improve overall performance, maximizing agility, resilience, and cost-effectiveness for our clients.“KGS is proud to be one of the few organizations to reach the AWS Migration and Modernization Competency,” said Paul Williams, KGS’ Vice President of Solutions. “This competency demonstrates the talent and dedication of our workforce, as well as our proven capability to deliver AWS solutions reliably and successfully. Through this competency, we deliver measurable value to our customers.”About Koniag Government Services (KGS)Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

