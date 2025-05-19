Koniag Government Services Celebrates 50 Years of Excellence and Innovation

Kevin Wideman, KGS CEO

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS), a leading provider of innovative solutions to federal agencies, is proudly celebrating its 50th anniversary on May 19, 2025. KGS’ parent company, Koniag, is one of the 12 regional Alaska Native Corporations established by Congress in 1971 under the terms of the Alaska Native Claims Settlement Act (ANCSA). In 1975, Koniag founded KGS, originally as The Kazim Company, to be the holding company for Koniag’s business operations. Today, KGS benefits over 3,400 Alutiiq Shareholders who have ancestral ties to the Kodiak Archipelago.KGS Operating Group President and Koniag Shareholder Gordon Pullar grew up in the Kodiak region and has been a KGS employee since 2010.“Anniversaries are a great way to reflect on how far we’ve come as a company, and I’m proud to be associated with achieving this milestone,” stated Pullar. He reflected on how meaningful it is to work at KGS, where the company’s earnings directly benefit his Alaska Native community. “We are a for-profit company with a uniquely social mission. In that way, it’s much closer to a family business than a corporation. It’s easy to be loyal to a company that gives back to the community.”Over the years, KGS has evolved, with a name change to Koniag Development Corporation in 1999 and conversion to an Alaska limited liability company in 2014. In 2019, KGS embraced its current identity as Koniag Government Services, LLC, a business arm of Koniag focused on strategic relationships, investments, and partnerships that drive growth and deliver substantial returns.Since KGS CEO Kevin Wideman joined the company in 2018, KGS has experienced exponential growth, from 350 employees to more than 3,500, and from $230 million in revenue to $830 million. KGS is currently comprised of 28 wholly owned subsidiaries that conduct business in 36 countries and all 50 states. KGS provides enterprise solutions, professional services, and operations management to federal customers, including Department of Defense, Intelligence, Federal Civilian, and Federal Health agencies.“KGS has built a legacy of impactful projects, strategic solutions for our customers, and successful ventures,” said Wideman. “This anniversary is not just about reflecting on our past; it's about celebrating our achievements and looking forward to a bright future.”WashingtonExec recently published a feature article commemorating KGS’ 50th anniversary with additional background and details on the company’s history and success.---Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation-owned company comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For all media inquiries contact Joanie Barr at jbarr@koniag-gs.com.

