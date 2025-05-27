AI Investments Deliver Powerful Results for Koniag Government Services and Federal Customers

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, May 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing the way we do business in real time, and Koniag Government Services (KGS) is at the forefront. As an early adopter of Generative AI, KGS has made strategic investments in AI technologies and top-tier talent over the last few years, leading to significant productivity and efficiency gains across its operations and similarly measurable results for its Federal Government clients.KGS’s Powerful Enterprise AI Platform Drives TransformationAs part of its broader AI strategy, KGS developed CASPER, a transformative AI platform designed to support a wide range of AI-powered business solutions. Built on cutting-edge Large Language Models (LLMs) and operating within a secure AWS environment that meets stringent federal compliance standards, CASPER enables the development of chatbots, agents, and workflows that streamline activities such as document analysis and content generation. Using CASPER, routine tasks that once took days are reduced to minutes and have improved accuracy."AI is a top strategic priority for KGS," stated CEO Kevin Wideman. "The results we've achieved, both internally and for our customers, confirm what we’ve long believed: AI holds tremendous value for Government services delivery. In today's climate of budget constraints and mounting pressure for operational excellence and efficiency, our AI capabilities are helping customers meet the challenge of doing more with less and achieving productivity gains that were previously impossible.”Successful Enterprise Adoption Through Strategic ImplementationKGS didn’t just build a powerful tool; it built an AI-ready workforce. The rollout of CASPER was part of a broader strategy to make AI an integrated part of daily operations across the enterprise. Rather than limiting AI proficiency to specialized roles, KGS recognized that AI proficiency and prompt engineering are essential skills for modern professionals and equipped employees at all levels with purpose-built tools and training resources, supported by a network of “power users” who champion AI adoption and develop practical applications for use across the organization.As a result, employees now confidently use CASPER to analyze complex documents, generate and refine content, align capabilities with customer needs, and streamline HR processes. This organization-wide approach has fostered a culture of innovation where AI is naturally embedded into everyday workflows, driving both efficiency and measurable impact.Building on this successful internal evolution, KGS is positioned to help government customers achieve similar results. By applying the same proven model of combining powerful AI tools with cultural development, KGS can help partner organizations develop their own AI-empowered workforces so they are ready to meet the challenges of the digital age.Secure Innovation Framework for Delivering the Promise of AI to our Federal Government CustomersSecurity is at the core of KGS’s AI strategy. Under the leadership of CIO Ray Coleman’s Federal Government IT knowledge and experience, KGS has implemented a robust governance framework that meets the highest standards of data protection and compliance. The result is a validated, secure AI platform that Federal agencies can deploy confidently. And thanks to KGS’s status as an Alaska Native Corporation (ANC), these solutions can be delivered rapidly though streamlined procurement options.KGS currently provides AI solutions, strategy, and expert talent to its Federal Government customers. Highlights of KGS's AI impact for our customers include:• 75% reduction in time for contract requirements analysis using CASPER to develop Jira epics and user stories• 50% reduction in human time for language determination via an expert system analyzing over 10,000 documents using Natural Language Processing and Machine Learning• $29.3 million in savings and three weeks saved per contracting professional per year with a procurement support tool that reduced processes from one hour to five minutesLooking Ahead: Koniag AI SolutionsTo meet growing demands, KGS recently launched a new subsidiary, Koniag AI Solutions, focused on delivering secure, scalable, and mission-driven AI technologies for Federal clients. With proven results and a forward-looking strategy, KGS is helping the Federal Government lead confidently into the AI era.---Koniag Government Services (KGS) is an Alaska Native Corporation-owned company comprised of multiple wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For all media inquiries contact Joanie Barr at jbarr@koniag-gs.com.

