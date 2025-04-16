Koniag Government Services Promotes Dr. Eric Reyes to Chief Security Officer

Dr. Eric Reyes, KGS Chief Security Officer

As KGS Chief Security Officer, Dr. Eric Reyes Advances Enterprise Security and Accelerates CMMC Readiness

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, April 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Koniag Government Services (KGS) has announced the promotion of Dr. Eric J. Reyes, Ph.D. , to Chief Security Officer (CSO). A recognized cybersecurity leader and one of WashingtonExec’s 2023 Top CISO Executives to Watch, Dr. Reyes brings over two decades of expertise in federal law enforcement, industrial security, and cybersecurity leadership.As CSO, Dr. Reyes will lead the full spectrum of security operations across KGS—including industrial, physical, personnel, and information security. He will also oversee the company’s enterprise cybersecurity program and spearhead KGS’s efforts to achieve Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) Level 2—a critical milestone in supporting the evolving mission needs of the Department of Defense and other federal customers.“Eric has built a proactive and resilient security culture at KGS,” said Kevin Wideman, KGS Chief Executive Officer. “His strategic leadership ensures we remain ahead of evolving threats, compliant with federal mandates, and ready to scale securely in support of our customers’ missions.”Since joining KGS in 2020, Dr. Reyes has embedded security across all business operations, leading impactful initiatives such as: automation of core security functions; implementation of enterprise-wide security training and awareness; development of new policies and standard operating procedures; integration of cross-functional security technologies and practices; and strengthening of facility and physical security across KGS sites. His leadership has significantly enhanced KGS’s risk posture, operational resilience, and alignment with federal security standards.Dr. Reyes is a graduate of the Harvard Kennedy School’s Senior Executive Fellows Program. He holds a Ph.D. in Business from Bellevue University, as well as professional certificates from Duke and Stanford, including Six Sigma certification.About Koniag Government Services (KGS)KGS is an Alaska Native Corporation comprised of 28 wholly owned subsidiary companies that deliver Enterprise Solutions, Professional Services, and Operations Management to Federal Government agencies. With an agile employee and corporate culture, KGS applies its proven technical, professional, and operational expertise to enable successful mission outcomes for Defense and Civilian agencies through forward-leaning, solution-oriented business partnerships and a commitment to exceptional service delivery.For more information, please visit www.koniag-gs.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.