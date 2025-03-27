Latino Commission on AIDS to Present its 2025 Esperanza (Hope) Award to Dr. Laura W. Cheever

Dr. Laura W. Cheever, recipient of 2025 Esperanza (Hope) Award from Latino Commission on AIDS Cielo Gala 2025 Latino Commission on AIDS 35th Anniversary Logo

Award to be Presented at Annual Cielo Gala – June 6, 2025, NYC

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Former Associate Administrator of the HIV/AIDS Bureau, Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), Laura W. Cheever, MD, ScM, will receive the 2025 Esperanza (Hope) Award from the Latino Commission on AIDS at its annual Cielo Gala , June 6, 2025, at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City. Presented annually by the Commission since 1995, the award recognizes innovators and leaders in HIV and AIDS medical research and treatment who inspire hope for a world without the disease. Dr. Cheever who provided HIV primary care for over 30 years, recently retired from her post at HRSA where she provided leadership and technical expertise in the administration of the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program (RWHAP), which serves over half a million people with HIV in the United States."Dr. Laura W. Cheever has been an unwavering advocate for the health and well-being of communities affected by HIV and AIDS, demonstrating both compassion and leadership in the fight for equity and access to care,” said Guillermo Chacon, president of the Latino Commission on AIDS. “Her tireless efforts, particularly in advancing the work of the HIV/AIDS Bureau at HRSA where she was responsible for the Ryan White HIV/AIDS Program, have laid a critical foundation for continued progress in addressing the disparities that disproportionately impact our Latino communities. It is with great honor that we present the Esperanza Award to Dr. Cheever, recognizing her exceptional medical career and contributions to the fight against HIV and AIDS, as well as her dedication to ensuring a healthier future for all.”Dr. Cheever started at HRSA in 1999, to serve as the national director of HRSA’s RWHAP AIDS Education and Training Center program. Prior to joining the federal government, she was on faculty at Johns Hopkins University where she led a program to deliver HIV specialty care throughout rural parts of Maryland, integrated peers into the Johns Hopkins HIV clinic, worked as medical director of a methadone-based substance use disorder treatment program, and served on Baltimore’s Ryan White Planning Council. She has stated that her priorities are ending the HIV epidemic in the United States through increasing access to HIV care, reducing HIV-related health disparities and improving outcomes, integrating substance abuse treatment into HIV care, and eliminating Hepatics C infection among co-infected patients."I am deeply honored and humbled to receive the 2025 Esperanza Award from the Latino Commission on AIDS,” said Dr. Laura W. Cheever. “This recognition reaffirms the collective strength and resilience of the communities we serve. As we continue the fight against HIV and AIDS, especially in the face of resource challenges, it is more critical than ever to stay committed to providing access to care, prevention, and education for all, particularly in Latino communities where the impact of this epidemic is still disproportionately felt. The Commission has overcome great challenges as part of its 35-year history, and while the road ahead may be difficult, together, we can and will continue to make a difference in the lives of those affected by HIV and AIDS."The 2025 Cielo Gala will celebrate the Latino Commission on AIDS’ 35th anniversary of dedicated service in the fight against HIV and AIDS under the signature theme of Designing a World Without AIDS. The landmark event will raise vital funds to support ongoing advocacy efforts, which were at the heart of its founding and are needed now more than ever. The Gala will feature an evening of cocktails, dinner, entertainment by the Spanish Harlem Orchestra, and a fashion presentation, as well as a silent auction to benefit the Latino Commission on AIDS’ programs and services.Sponsorships and tickets for the 30th Annual Cielo Gala are available now. For more information on sponsorship opportunities, ticket purchases, or to learn about the Cielo Awards, please visit www.cielolatino.org About Latino Commission on AIDSThe Latino Commission on AIDS is a nonprofit organization dedicated to combating the HIV and AIDS epidemic in Latino communities through education, prevention, and advocacy. Established in 1990, the organization has worked tirelessly to address the health disparities that disproportionately affect Latinos and to elevate the voices of those affected by HIV and AIDS. The Commission provides health education, advocacy, HIV prevention, capacity building, and health behavioral research that lead to community-based initiatives that help reduce the spread of HIV and improve the quality of life for those living with the virus. For more information, visit www.latinoaids.org

